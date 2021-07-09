Property owners object to sidewalk costs tied to reconstruction of major Dubuque roadway
The installation of sidewalks once again is proving controversial in Dubuque. City Council members this week voted, 7-0, to approve preliminary plans, specifications and the assessment schedule for a nearly $3.2 million project to reconstruct Chavenelle Road from the Northwest Arterial to Radford Road. The project will include new pavement, the replacement of driveways, reconstruction of storm sewer intakes and water main replacement.www.telegraphherald.com
Comments / 0