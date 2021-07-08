Ezekiel Elliott Taken 3rd Overall in 2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft
In nearly every fantasy football draft there’s always some surprises but usually they don’t come within the first three picks of the start of the draft. Yet that’s what happened when Sports Illustrated’s senior fantasy football analyst Michael Fabiano grabbed Ezekiel Elliott with the 3rd overall selection. Watch the video for Fabiano’s explanation of why grabbing the Cowboys running back that early was the smart move.www.si.com
