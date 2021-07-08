Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ezekiel Elliott Taken 3rd Overall in 2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft

By Bill Enright
Sports Illustrated
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn nearly every fantasy football draft there’s always some surprises but usually they don’t come within the first three picks of the start of the draft. Yet that’s what happened when Sports Illustrated’s senior fantasy football analyst Michael Fabiano grabbed Ezekiel Elliott with the 3rd overall selection. Watch the video for Fabiano’s explanation of why grabbing the Cowboys running back that early was the smart move.

www.si.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mock Draft#American Football#Sports Illustrated#Cowboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fantasy Football
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLthelines.com

Ezekiel Elliott Rushing Yards Prop: A Case For The Over And Under In 2021

2020 wasn’t kind to Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys running back finished with career lows in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, attempts per game and yards per attempt. Ezekiel Elliott fantasy hopes were dashed, along with season-long prop bettors who took overs. Injuries to the offensive line created huge holes and evaporated...
NFLYardbarker

Defending Zeke: Where Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Really Ranks in NFL

The Cowboys are about to enter Year 6 of the Ezekiel Elliott era. Zeke has been a staple of the Cowboys and his impressive stats have become mundane because he set himself such a high bar during the first four years of his career. Last year, Zeke had arguably the...
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Raiders Opposing RBs No. 2: Ezekiel Elliott

The NFL preseason amazingly is just over a month away, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season. The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they'll have a number of marquee games when looking at their 2021 schedule.
NFLchatsports.com

Ezekiel Elliott Is About to Remind the NFL How Dominant He Can Be

For most of the first four seasons of his NFL career, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was as good (or better) than any player in the league at his position. Elliott topped 1,300 rushing yards three times, averaged over 95 rushing yards per game an equal number of times and led the league in rushing twice.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Dallas Cowboys need an Ezekiel Elliott resurgence

With the elevated play of quarterback Dak Prescott and an elite receiving trio, it’s easy to forget how important Ezekiel Elliott is to achieving the Dallas Cowboys‘ championship desires. Dallas is certainly capable of scoring points with a limited run game, but being one-dimensional tends to damage other areas of the game.
NFL247Sports

Nick Chubb replaces Ezekiel Elliott in NFL.com superstar club

Georgia has provided the NFL with plenty of talent over the last decade and arguably its brightest star in the league was mentioned by NFL.com in its list of running backs who attained superstar status. Chubb joined the Saquon Barkley, Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara, and Christian McCaffrey in the group, replacing Ezekiel Elliott.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Ezekiel Elliott Sums Up His Year 6 Mindset

Believe it or not, this upcoming season will be Ezekiel Elliott‘s sixth year in the NFL. Even Elliott himself is having a hard time fathoming his now veteran status. Elliott had an up-and-down campaign in 2020, carrying the rock 244 times for 979 yards and six touchdowns. Statistically speaking, it was one of his worst seasons as a professional football player. But there’s plenty of reasons as to why, most of which revolved around Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury and a lack of a true passing game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Cowboys Most ‘Overpaid’ Player

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has never been afraid to hand out lucrative contracts to his star players. While that strategy pays off sometimes, there’s one particular contract on the team’s payroll that isn’t aging very well. Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox recently listed the most overpaid player on every...
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Playing for Packers in 2021

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision on what he's going to do this season. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter Thursday and said there's a "slightly growing sense" among some with the league that Rodgers will be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season (per Bleacher Report). Fowler stated that he talked to as many as 12 people involved with different teams, and more than half of them feel that Rodgers will be back with the Packers because he wants to compete and his options are limited when it comes to playing for another NFL team.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Look: Heisman Trophy Makes Embarrassing Ohio State Mistake

Earlier today, the Heisman Trophy trust celebrated the birthday of a former Heisman Trophy winner – although there was a slight problem. The official Instagram account for the Heisman Trophy celebrated the birthday of former Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith. The photo contained the caption: “Happy Birthday to our 2006 winner Troy Smith.”
NFLSports Illustrated

Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Beware of Drafting Michael Carter

Fantasy Football players just love drafting rookies, especially rookie running backs. But Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano points out several factors that should dissuade fantasy players from drafting Jets rookie Michael Carter too early in their leagues. Watch as Fabiano talks about Carter’s size and the long history of running backs under 5’8 failing to meet expectations.
NFLNBC Sports

Fantasy Football Outlook: Should WFT's D/ST be the first taken?

* As the 2021 NFL season inches closer, NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux takes a look at the fantasy football outlook of multiple Washington Football Team players. Next up: should Washington's defense be the first taken?. Should Washington's defense be the first D/ST unit drafted in fantasy football?. It's no...
NFLfantasypros.com

Draft Strategy: Drafting for Balance (2021 Fantasy Football)

It’s that time of year again when everyone gets back from their summer vacations and starts researching fantasy football again for their upcoming drafts. Luckily for you, there are many of us at FantasyPros who never stopped researching and are here to help you out. Speaking of drafts, I’ve definitely made my fair share of good and bad draft decisions through the years. Something I’ve started doing recently that has been very successful is drafting my team with an eye on balance. Let me explain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy