Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

UPDATE 1-Oil mixed amid U.S. inventories draw, OPEC+ impasse

By Yuka Obayashi
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

* U.S. crude, gasoline stocks fall as fuel demand rises

* Investors worried OPEC+ impasse could boost global crude supply

* Fears of rising COVID-19 cases in U.S. and elsewhere also weigh (Recasts with latest prices and comment)

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices were mixed on Friday and still on track for a weekly loss, amid optimism stemming from a draw in U.S. inventories and uncertainty about global supplies fuelled by an OPEC+ impasse.

Brent crude oil futures were down 3 cents at $74.09 a barrel by 0442 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were up 6 cents, or 0.1%, at $73.00 a barrel.

Prices on both sides of the Atlantic were headed for a weekly loss of nearly 3%, dragged by the collapse of output talks between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, or OPEC+.

“The markets have no clear direction due to uncertainty over the OPEC+ production after August,” said Chiyoki Chen, chief analyst at Sunward Trading.

“A draw in the U.S. crude inventories was a positive factor, but it could be a temporary phenomena given a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. and elsewhere,” he said.

Fresh COVID-19 lockdowns could slow a recovery in air travel and demand for jet fuels, he added.

Japan has banned all spectators from Olympics, scheduled to start on July 23, as a resurgent coronavirus forced it to declare a state of emergency in the host city Tokyo.

In the United States, crude and gasoline stocks fell and gasoline demand reached its highest since 2019, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Thursday, signalling increasing strength in the economy.

Crude inventories fell by 6.9 million barrels in the week to July 2 to 445.5 million barrels, the lowest since February 2020, and more than the expected 4 million-barrel drop estimated in a Reuters poll.

Gasoline stocks fell by 6.1 million barrels, exceeding expectations for a 2.2 million-barrel drop.

Even with oil prices rising toward $75 a barrel, U.S. shale firms are keeping their pledges to keep production flat, a departure from previous boom cycles.

U.S. production peaked near 13 million bpd in late 2019, and then fell amid COVID-19. Output rebounded to about 11 million in mid-2020, but has stagnated since.

“Since there’s no major lift in the U.S. shale output, some investors are bullish despite the OPEC+ spat,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

COVID-19 cases in the United States are rising, almost entirely among people who have not been vaccinated.

However, gains in oil prices were capped by worries that members of the OPEC+ group could be tempted to abandon output limits that they have followed during the pandemic due to the breakdown in discussions between major oil producers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The two Gulf OPEC allies are at odds over a proposed deal that would have brought more oil to the market.

Russia was trying to mediate to help strike a deal to raise output, OPEC+ sources said on Wednesday. The United States had high level conversations with officials in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the White House said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
178K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shale Oil#Sunward Trading#Nissan Securities#Gulf Opec#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Energy Industryresilience.org

Has OPEC finally won the war against shale oil?

I have maintained for the past six years that a key goal of OPEC has been to so demoralize investors in shale oil that they stop sending money to the companies that drill for it. As I’ve written previously, I believe that OPEC’s contest with the shale oil industry is “part of a broader strategy meant to maximize Saudi revenues as production in the kingdom hovers at an all-time high over the next decade before beginning a decline.” It now appears that OPEC may have finally won its war against shale.
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Price Projections on the Rise

Articles about jumping oil prices and a court filing by a refiner appear to have resonated last week among Rigzone’s downstream readers. Below are summaries of some last week’s top downstream-related articles in terms of page views. In its short-term energy outlook (STEO) for July, the U.S. Energy Information Administration...
Energy IndustryNBC Philadelphia

OPEC+ Oil Deal Sends Prices Lower — and This Could Be a Buying Opportunity

OPEC+ reached a deal on Sunday to phase out 5.8 million barrels per day of oil production cuts by September 2022. "I think they decided that having a deal was better than no deal and if they didn't have a deal, they would be left to their own devices and we could really see a free for all on increasing production," Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, told CNBC.
Energy IndustryFXStreet.com

WTI drops and pops in the open on OPEC news

WTI starts the day off indecisive in thin trade following weekend news. OPEC+ agreed to gradually add more oil supplies to the market. Oil prices start out volatile with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropping and popping in the open following weekend news. WTI is currently trading flat again at $71.40,...
Energy Industryinvezz.com

Here’s what the OPEC+ agreement means for crude oil price

OPEC+ reached an agreement to increase oil production by 400,000 bpd monthly from August. Production baseline for UAE has increased to 3.5 million bpd even though it has still raised complaints. Crude oil price is on a decline amid uncertainty on whether increased supply will dampen prices. Crude oil price...
Trafficoffshore-technology.com

Crude oil price drops more than $1 after OPEC+ agrees to hike output

Global crude oil prices have dropped more than $1 a barrel, after the OPEC+ group agreed to boost output, ending a dispute between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Brent crude oil price fell by $1.08 or 1.5% to reach $72.51 a barrel, having declined almost 3% last week, reported Reuters.
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Get Hammered

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has got absolutely crushed during the trading session on Monday as OPEC and its allies have come to a conclusion when it comes to the idea of production increases, adding 400,000 barrels per day, and increasing by that same 400,000 barrels per day every month through the end of the year. This has traders take a look at the idea of oversupply, and of course whether or not the demand will keep up as we continue to see concerns about the economy reopening. At this point, it looks as if we are going to pull back significantly, and I would not be surprised at all to see this move looking towards the $60 level. At this point, I have no interest whatsoever in trying to buy this market until we can recapture the $70 level.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia crude oil: Key market indicators July 19-23

Crude oil futures dived during midmorning trade in Asia July 19 on news that the OPEC+ will increase its production quotas, with sentiment also soured by the reimposition of mobility restrictions following the rapid spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...
TrafficWNCY

Oil falls more than 1% after OPEC+ agrees to boost supply

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday, hit by an agreement over the weekend within the OPEC+ group of producers to boost output after an earlier pact fell apart due to objections from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Brent crude was down $1, or 1.4%, at...
Trafficfxempire.com

Oil Bulls Enter Troubled Waters as Opec+ Cool Prices

At press time, the British-based oil contract, Brent crude futures was down more than 1% as it traded around $72.51 a barrel after already losing about 3% last week. Bears are clawing on oil prices after Sunday’s meeting revealed OPEC+ ministers agreed to raise oil supply from next month to meet growing demand and avoid overheating the market on the consideration it rose quite quickly to their highest in about two and a half years.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude falls as OPEC+ reaches deal, pandemic concerns weigh

0253 GMT: Crude oil futures declined during the mid-morning trade in Asia July 19, as the market participants were concerned over a rise in supply following an OPEC+ deal to an impending increase in production quotas, while the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus raised worries about the re-imposition of demand-sapping mobility restrictions.
Energy IndustryStreet.Com

Oil Prices Slump on OPEC Output Deal, Delta Variant Energy Demand Worries

Global oil prices slumped lower Monday, pulling U.S. crude prices below the $70 mark, after OPEC members agreed to pare their current production cuts and investors re-set assumptions for energy demand amid the ongoing surge in Delta-variant coronavirus infections. OPEC members, as well as non-cartel allies such as Russia, agreed...
Energy IndustryDailyFx

Crude Oil Prices Shrug as OPEC+ Strikes Output Increase Deal

Crude oil prices little-changed as OPEC+ strikes output increase deal. Supply rise implications seemingly offset by structural stability promise. Risk-off sentiment swing may bring pressure, chart setup favors losses. Crude oil prices shrugged as OPEC+ officials managed to overcome weeks of acrimony and agree on a joint plan to boost...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Crude Oil Sharply Lower; Covid Cases, OPEC+ Agreement Weigh

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices slumped Monday, weighed by concerns over mounting Covid-19 cases as well as OPEC+ members patching up their differences and agreeing to additional global supply. By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 3.7% lower at $68.94 a barrel, falling below $70 for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy