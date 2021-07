Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Remember the days of hearing the faint jingle of the ice cream truck growing louder and louder as it approached your street? There was nothing more exciting than running out to catch the truck, scanning the never-ending menu, and enjoying your prized frozen treat. Even if it's been some time since you've chased down the neighborhood ice cream truck, you can still satisfy your sweet tooth.