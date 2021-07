Game 2 of the NBA Finals was controlled handily by the Phoenix Suns. The Suns were on fire as they hit 20 threes, compared to the Bucks 9. Phoenix won the game 118-108. Devin Booker was the high point man for the Suns with 31 points; however, the Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo was the leading scorer for the game with 42 points. He also had a historic 20 point 3rd quarter, the first since Michael Jordan in 1993. Giannis did everything he could to keep his team in the game. This loss came down to his supporting cast.