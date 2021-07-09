Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By Abigail Brone, Amanda Cuda
Norwalk Hour
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJULY 2 – JULY 8, 2021. Major sporting events, from the seventh stage of the Tour de France and Roger Federer competing at Wimbledon to England and Italy celebrating reaching the finals of the Euro 2020 soccer championship, dominated the week. Other news included forest fires in Cyprus and a man self-medicating with COVIDEX in Uganda. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by chief photographer in Athens, Thanassis Stavrakis.

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Visual Journalism#Ap#Covidex#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
Country
Uganda
News Break
Visual Art
Place
Athens
Place
Europe
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Euro
News Break
Instagram
Related
New York City, NYTroy Record

Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

JULY 10 - 16, 2021. From a youth diving into a drainage ditch in Venezuela, to flooding in Europe, to unrest in South Africa, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week. The...
EnvironmentCNN

In pictures: Deadly flooding in western Europe

Severe flooding caused by historic rainfall has led to dozens of deaths in western Europe, and hundreds of people are missing. "In some areas we have not seen this much rainfall in 100 years,'' Andreas Friedrich, a German weather service spokesman, told CNN. Shocking images of the devastation in Germany...
PoliticsNorwalk Hour

Greek PM stresses border protection, including at sea

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece is “committed to protecting its borders,” including by intercepting people at sea if they are attempting to enter the country illegally, the country's prime minister said Thursday after a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart, whose country has faced an increased influx of migrants recently. Kyriakos...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Tennis-Injured Berrettini latest to join Tokyo exodus

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini of Italy has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics due to a thigh injury, the 25-year-old said on Sunday. The world number eight had his left thigh bandaged during his defeat by top-ranked Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the final of the grasscourt Grand Slam earlier this month.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
Militarywmleader.com

Armed citizens are not what stopped Japan from invading after Pearl Harbor

The claim: The Japanese didn’t invade the US mainland after Pearl Harbor because they feared armed Americans. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan staged an attack on Pearl Harbor, severely damaging the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Pushing back against U.S. attempts to limit Japan’s aggressive expansion, Japan launched a surprise attack on...
WorldThe Guardian

Daughter of Afghan envoy abducted and ‘severely tortured’ in Pakistan

The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was abducted in the middle of the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, held for several hours and brutally attacked, officials in both countries said on Saturday. No one has been arrested in connection with Friday’s assault on Silsila Alikhil, 26. The Afghan foreign ministry...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force forced to shell out thousands to remain in UK

A Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force (RAF) for years has been forced to shell out thousands of pounds to remain in the UK due to what lawyers term “discriminatory” British nationality laws.Sharon Vitalis, 48, who worked for the NHS for more than 15 years, has been refused status under the Windrush Scheme on the basis that she was born in Germany while her father was deployed in the country.Her five siblings, all of whom were born in the UK, were British by birth.Ms Vitalis, whose family moved back to the UK months after she was...
SocietyThe Guardian

Germany walk off after alleged racial abuse in Olympics warmup

The German men’s Olympic team left the pitch five minutes before the end of their warmup game against Honduras on Saturday after defender Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused. The game, played behind closed doors, was tied at 1-1 at the time of the incident, which the Honduras national team...
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Following her quarantine boast, Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia.

Following her quarantine boast, Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia. Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia after bragging on social media about breaking the country’s quarantine restrictions. The 46-year-old analyst traveled to Australia for a reality television show and was required to stay in a 14-day hotel quarantine...
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Iranian regime erupts in fury at Slovenian prime minister's speech

July 19 (UPI) -- An angry row has broken out between the European Union and the Iranian regime following an explosive statement by Janez Janša, the prime minister of Slovenia. Janša was addressing the three-day Free Iran World Summit organized by the key Iranian opposition movement, the National Council of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy