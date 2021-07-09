Native Tribes Are Suing South Dakota Over Failures to Register Voters
The National Voter Registration Act, sometimes called Motor-Voter, is a federal law requiring that states help their citizens register to vote through the Department of Motor Vehicles and other state-run public assistance agencies. Today, several new plaintiffs are joining two Native American tribes in suing South Dakota, claiming that routine violations of the law in the state have kept Native people from exercising their franchise — just one example of a larger, national pattern of voter discrimination.www.redlakenationnews.com
