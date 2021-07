The invite said, “How would you like to gather safely with friends, including many you have not seen since early 2020? View wonderful sculptures in a beautiful Sandisfield (Mass.) field? Support the Sandisfield Arts Center while having fun?” The correct answer to all of the above: Very much, thank you. On Sunday, July 4, art and Arts Center supporters rambled the field belonging to Liana Toscanini, former Arts Center president and current executive director of the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires. The exhibit includes approximately 25 sculptures by artists from Massachusetts (many from Sandisfield and neighboring towns) and Connecticut. A wide walking trail around the perimeter of the field contains semi-circular cut-outs for the sculptures, allowing viewers to get up close to the mixed mediums. All proceeds from the opening reception will go to fund the Sandisfield Arts Center. “Field Day” will remain open to the public on weekends throughout the month of July.