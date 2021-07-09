Cancel
Electronics

Microsoft confirms PrintNightmare patch breaks Zebra printers, but there's good news too

By Sayan Sen Neowin
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the detection of the PrintNightmare vulnerability last week, Microsoft released a fix via cumulative updates that was said to patch the exploit. And despite security researchers claiming that the patch can be bypassed and is rather ineffective in stopping attacks, the Redmond giant has been adamant stating that its patch works exactly as intended when the system is used properly.

