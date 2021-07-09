Cancel
Investigating the Indian Boarding School era

redlakenationnews.com
 10 days ago

After generations of Native American children removed from their homes during the Indian Boarding School era, there was a break in culture and identity. Today, those survivors and their descendants are still healing from this traumatic period in American Indian history. In 2012, the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition was formed to address this historical trauma. Christine McCleave is the chief executive officer for the organization, which is based in Minneapolis.

