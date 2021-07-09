Investigating the Indian Boarding School era

The recent discoveries of two mass graves containing the remains of hundreds of Indigenous children in Canada has disturbed both our northern neighbor and the United States. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland also announced the launch of a new effort last week to investigate the loss of human life and lasting impact of former federal Indian boarding schools. Those schools aimed to strip Indigenous children of their Native languages and culture. Kyle Mackie, from KHOL in Jackson, Wyoming, discussed the generational trauma inflicted by the schools with Superintendent Frank No Runner of St. Stephens Indian School, which is a former boarding school located on Wyoming’s Wind River Indian Reservation.