Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Thai baht drops for fourth week as Asian FX feels Delta variant heat

By Anushka Trivedi
theedgemarkets.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (July 9): The Thai baht was headed towards its fourth weekly loss on Friday as confidence in the country's tourism-reliant economy waned amid a rapidly spreading Delta variant of coronavirus in Asia and abroad that has clouded global growth outlook. South Korea's won fell 0.4% to end lower for...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#Gdp#Thai Baht#Asian#Bengaluru#Indonesian#The Us Federal Reserve#The Bank Of Thailand#Covid#Philippine#South Korean#Jollibee Foods Corp#Lt Group Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

South Korea poised to kick-start Asia's monetary tightening

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea is set to be the first Asian economy to raise interest rates from pandemic-era lows as its hawkish, outgoing central bank governor steps up efforts to stamp out any incipient property bubbles or household debt stress. Bank of Korea Lee Ju-yeol surprised financial markets last...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets unnerved by virus spike, Philippine stocks down 2%

* Singapore shares drop 1.3% * S. Korea tightens virus curbs on gatherings beyond Seoul * Indonesian rupiah eases; central bank meet on Thursday By Anushka Trivedi July 19 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Philippines, South Korea and Singapore fell more than 1% on Monday while all Asian currencies tumbled as some countries tightened COVID-19 curbs to tackle a surge of infections that sparked a sell-off in risky assets. Manila shares slid 2%, slumping for a third day after last week's detection of a Delta variant infection spurred extension of stay-at-home orders, while Singapore's index experienced its worst day since July 7. Among currencies, the South Korean won declined 0.6% to lead losses on widened curbs beyond Seoul, the capital, while the baht, peso and ringgit fell between 0.2% and 0.4%. As coronavirus infections have risen even in nations with high vaccination rates, such as Britain and the United States, Asia is still grappling with a slow inoculation pace and tough curbs, clouding its prospects for near-term growth. "Asia macro continues to face multiple drags," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note. They cited the stop-start nature of curbs forced by recurring waves and newer COVID-19 variants and lack of policy space, both monetary and fiscal, to support growth. Unlike the central banks of developed economies that are considering paring back stimulus, those of emerging Asia are forced to stay accommodative as their economic situation remain unstable. One exception was Bank of Korea, which is expected to raise interest rates this year after hawkish signals at last week's meeting. Indonesia's rupiah and stocks fell 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively, as its death toll from the virus stood second only to that of Brazil. Jakarta is likely to extend existing social curbs until early August, Mizuho analysts said, adding that constraints on hospitals and vaccination were reminiscent of India's struggles in April and May. Bank Indonesia's policy review set for Thursday is expected to hold rates. Other major markets, such as Australia and Japan , were also on the backfoot, sliding 0.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Recent hints about a slowdown in China's economic growth momentum are also a cause for concern for Asia, as it is the region's top trade partner. HIGHLIGHTS ** Philippine stock index hits lowest since May 27 ** Spotlight on Tuesday meeting of People's Bank of China ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 8.7 basis points at 6.35%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0428 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.15 -6.08 -1.41 0.60 China -0.01 +0.76 -0.31 1.59 India +0.00 -2.01 -0.63 13.17 Indonesia -0.17 -3.31 -0.71 0.84 Malaysia -0.21 -4.65 0.34 -6.12 Philippines -0.22 -4.86 -1.70 -7.84 S.Korea -0.48 -5.14 -0.96 12.95 Singapore -0.04 -2.70 -0.85 9.91 Taiwan -0.15 +1.55 -0.71 20.61 Thailand -0.33 -8.80 -1.00 7.54 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japanese shares drop on worries around Delta Variant, Tokyo 2020

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended lower on Monday for a fourth straight session, as sentiment was hit by worries over the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant and that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics could worsen the health crisis. The Nikkei share average fell 1.25% to 27,652.74,...
Businessphiladelphiaherald.com

Fitch affirms Malaysia at BBB+ with stable outlook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Fitch Ratings on Monday affirmed Malaysia's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a stable outlook. Malaysia's rating balances prospects for strong and broad-based medium-term growth and persistent current account surpluses with a highly diversified export base, against high public debt, a low government revenue base and lingering political uncertainty, the rating agency said in a statement.
Marketsspectrumlocalnews.com

Asian shares fall on virus fears; oil falls after OPEC deal

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares fell Monday across the board amid deepening pessimism over rising COVID-19 infections in the region. Oil prices dropped further after oil producing nations agreed to raise production limits. Benchmarks sank in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Shanghai and Seoul, while European markets opened lower and U.S....
StocksBusiness Insider

Lower Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 100 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,070-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Japan Central Bank Sees Moderate Impact From Global Commodity Inflation

TOKYO (Reuters) - Rising global commodity prices are likely to push up Japan's consumer inflation, though only for a temporary period, and to a smaller extent than in Western economies, the Bank of Japan said on Monday. As the inflation is driven by robust overseas demand, Japan's corporate profits will...
EconomyUS News and World Report

China Likely to Keep Lending Benchmark LPR Steady in July, Outlook Divided

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will likely keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at its July fixing on Tuesday, a small majority of respondents to a Reuters survey believe, but there are growing expectations for a cut after a surprise lowering of bank reserve requirements. Eleven traders and analysts, or 52.4%...
StocksNBC Connecticut

Stocks Drop Amid Delta Variant Concerns — What Market Analysts Are Saying

U.S. stocks fell Monday on concerns a rebound in Covid-19 cases would slow global economic growth. The selling picked up as the session continued with the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track for its biggest drop of the year. Here's what experts are watching now. Michael Yoshikami, CEO of Destination...
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

U.S. dollar shines on Asian markets as stock markets dive

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were sold off in Australia on Monday as rising fears of inflation, and concerns over renewed surges of Covod-19, particularly the Delta variant, unsettled markets. The safe-haven U.S. Dollar benefited from the concerns. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong tumbled 514.90 points or 1.84 percent...
MarketsPosted by
IBTimes

Asian Markets Drop On Fresh Inflation, Virus Worries

Asian markets sank Monday following big losses on Wall Street as inflation and the spreading Delta coronavirus variant fuelled worries about the global recovery, while oil prices also sank after top producers reached a deal to hike output. Hong Kong was the worst hit after the United States warned businesses...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai Baht at 15-mth low as Asian currencies subdued on virus spike

* Baht heads for fifth week of decline * Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia report record COVID-19 cases * Won firms a day after BOK's hawkish signals * Philippine stocks drop after Delta variant detection spurs tighter curbs By Anushka Trivedi July 16 (Reuters) - The Thai baht languished at 15-month lows on Friday, as Asian currencies slipped on concerns over persistently high COVID-19 cases in the region muddying the recovery outlook for the trade and tourism dependant economies. The baht was down 0.3% and set for its fifth straight week of losses with a more than 5% drop over that period. Bangkok stocks have shed almost 4% over the same duration. The Indonesian rupiah, the Philppine peso and the Malaysian ringgit traded flat to 0.1% weaker but losses were capped, as the greenback eased slightly. Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand reported record coronavirus infections again, while the Philippines detected its first Delta variant case as the trade-reliant Southeast Asia continues to be hit hard by virus curbs amid a slow vaccination rate. "Their continued struggles with COVID-19 has negatively impacted sentiment across various asset classes, with most Asian currencies weaker against the dollar on a month-to-date basis," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity. "Southeast Asia needs to demonstrate a strong ability to rein in the Delta variant's spread, which would then serve as the foundation for its economic reopening." Faith in the Thai markets is especially weak after the country's central bank warned of missing annual growth forecasts, as its economy relies heavily on tourism, which analysts believe may not be revived by October as per the government's plan. Defying the gloom, the won edged up 0.2% a day after South Korea's central bank signalled that a rate increase was on the horizon. Several analysts expect a 25 basis points hike by next month or October. Even with rising COVID-19 infections, won is gaining as the country is perceived to be better equipped to contain the outbreak with tighter restrictions and its vaccination programme, said Maybank senior FX strategist Christopher Wong. Among equities, Philippine shares slid 0.5% as authorities reimposed stricter coronavirus measures in some areas. The index was on track to wipe almost 5.5% within two weeks. Malaysian stocks eased 0.3% and were set to end lower for fourth week. HIGHLIGHTS ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield was down around 1.70 basis points at 3.22% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yield was down 1.2 basis points at 6.437% ** In the Philippines, top index losers are: GT Capital Holdings Inc down 5.2% and Bloomberry Resorts Corp down 4.9% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0710 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.07 -6.09 -0.98 2.04 China -0.06 +0.97 -0.70 1.92 India -0.05 -2.02 -0.20 13.66 Indonesia -0.14 -3.17 0.24 1.38 Malaysia -0.05 -4.35 -0.37 -6.88 Philippines -0.02 -4.29 -0.51 -6.25 S.Korea +0.18 -4.68 -0.28 14.04 Singapore +0.03 -2.45 0.33 10.77 Taiwan -0.35 +1.76 -0.77 21.47 Thailand -0.27 -8.52 0.13 8.60 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX weaken as virus spread clouds recovery prospects

* Baht slips to 15-month low * Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia report record virus cases * Seoul stocks decline By Anushka Trivedi July 16 (Reuters) - The Thai baht and the Indonesian rupiah led losses among Asian currencies on Friday, as persistently high COVID-19 cases in the region muddied the outlook for recovery in the trade and tourism dependant economies. The baht and the rupiah eased 0.3% each, with the former hitting a 15-month low. The peso, the Singapore dollar and the ringgit traded flat to lower. The greenback weakened slightly during the Asian trading session, limiting losses in the emerging currencies. Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand reported record coronavirus infections again, while the Philippines detected its first Delta variant case as heavily populated Southeast Asia continues to be hit hard by the pandemic amid a slow vaccination rate. "Worries of another third or fourth (wave) in some of these countries may trigger tighter restrictions pre-emptively," said Maybank senior FX strategist Christopher Wong, as trade-dependant Asia's major cities like Seoul, Bangkok and parts of Indonesia remain in lockdowns. "Growth momentum, business confidence and investor sentiment can be undermined if lockdowns, restrictions are further prolonged. Risk aversion could see U.S. dollar particularly bid for against Asia ex-Japan currencies now," he added. Faith in the Thai markets is especially weak after the country's central bank warned of missing annual growth forecasts as its economy relies heavily on tourism, which analysts believe may not be revived by October as per the government's plan. The benchmark stock index has declined almost 4% over the past five-weeks, while the baht has lost more than 5% weaker during the same period. Malaysian stocks eased 0.3%, while Seoul shares shed 0.6% as South Korea prepared to tighten curbs further. South Korea's prime minister said more limits on private gatherings may be needed after 1,536 new COVID-19 cases were reported amid the country's worst outbreak yet. Philippine's stock index firmed 0.4%, attempting to claw back from a 1.6% drop in the previous session. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 1.2 basis points at 6.437%​​ ** In the Philippines, top index gainer is PLDT Inc , up 2.1% ** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index include Hartalega Holdings Bhd down 2.8% and Mr DIY Group M Bhd down 2.6% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0352 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.07 -6.09 -0.78 2.24 China -0.06 +0.97 -0.02 2.61 India +0.00 -1.98 0.00 13.89 Indonesia -0.28 -3.31 0.19 1.33 Malaysia +0.05 -4.26 -0.31 -6.83 Philippines -0.02 -4.29 0.44 -5.35 S.Korea -0.01 -4.85 -0.55 13.73 Singapore +0.00 -2.48 0.19 10.63 Taiwan -0.25 +1.86 -0.77 21.46 Thailand -0.21 -8.46 0.02 8.48 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Lim Kang Hoo-linked shares slip as Bandar Malaysia deal lapses

KUALA LUMPUR (July 15): Share prices of Iskandar Waterfront City Bhd (IWCity) and Ekovest Bhd, both of which are linked to businessman Tan Sri Lim Kang Hoo, fell in Bursa Malaysia morning trade today after IWCity’s major shareholder Iskandar Waterfront Holdings Sdn Bhd (IWH) said yesterday the share sale agreement for the planned acquisition of a 60% stake in Bandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd by IWH’s joint venture (JV) had lapsed on May 6, 2021.
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Singapore presses on with reopening despite karaoke club cluster

(July 15): Singapore is racing to figure out how to counter a growing Covid cluster around karaoke lounges, where the sort of close contact and discretion essential to their normal operations complicates efforts to ring-fence these cases and prevent spread. Investigations are ongoing against the operators of three establishments for...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Yenher makes debut at slight premium on Bursa Main Market

KUALA LUMPUR (July 15): Yenher Holdings Bhd made its debut on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia at an opening price of 99.5 sen, a 4.74% premium over its initial public offering (IPO) price of 95 sen. The animal health and nutrition product manufacturer is the third IPO on the...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Thai banks to suspend debt repayments for some hit by virus curbs

BANGKOK (July 15): Thailand's commercial banks agreed to suspend debt repayments for two months for debtors affected by government coronavirus containment measures, the central bank said on Thursday, as the Southeast Asian country combats its worst Covid-19 outbreak. The assistance from July will be for retail debtors and smaller companies...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Thailand says AstraZeneca asked to delay delivery of 61 million vaccine doses

BANGKOK (July 15): AstraZeneca has asked Thailand to extend the timeline for the delivery of 61 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine by five months, a deputy minister said on Thursday, a move likely to further disrupt the country's sluggish vaccine roll-out. The reported request points to a slow production...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

MARC further cuts Malaysia's 2021 growth forecast to 3.9%

KUALA LUMPUR (July 14): Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd (MARC) has shaved off its earlier forecast of a 5.1% gross domestic product growth for Malaysia for 2021 to 3.9%, prompted by the country's implementation of back-to-back mobility restrictions. MARC economists Firdaos Rosli, Lee Si Xin and Lyana Zainal Abidin said in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy