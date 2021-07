Dolby Atmos on a surround sound soundbar for $330? That's the compelling proposition with this M-Series soundbar—the M51ax-J6 to be exact. Vizio is offering up a soundbar with two wired rear speakers and a wireless subwoofer on the cheap. On first listen, it sounds perfectly decent. So, what's the catch? There are two primary considerations. The first is that the speaker configuration requiring a wire to connect each rear speaker. The second is whether the sound is high enough quality, including the bass from the subwoofer, to be worth spending a few hundred dollars on.