Union, MO

Santa's coming to Union (auditorium)

By Geoff Folsom, folsomg@emissourian.com
Washington Missourian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion’s annual Children’s Christmas Party will return to its longtime home in the City Auditorium in 2021. Members of the city’s park advisory board debated over two meetings whether to have the event, where hundreds of children are given presents, in the drive-thru format it was held in last year or go back to the pre-COVID-19 event downtown. They ended up voting unanimously to hold the 2021 event indoors at the auditorium on Dec. 10.

