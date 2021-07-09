Cancel
A renewed promise of collaboration as Karen Hill maintains seat on Conservation Commission

By Jacob Vitali
Lowell Sun
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWNSEND — With her role as Conservation Commission chairman hanging in the balance, Karen Hill appeared before the Board of Selectmen on Wednesday, June 30. On June 8, Hill sent a letter to the Board of Selectmen effectively halting the Conservation Commission meetings. The move came after four months of difficulty in trying to fill the commission’s agent and administrative assistant openings.

