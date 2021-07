The Beyond the Call of Duty - End of Watch Ride to Remember made a stop at The Depot in Church Point on Sunday, July 4. Church Point Police Department Capt. Kevin Trahan, who passed away in August 2020 due to complications from COVID-19, was one of the many fallen officers honored at the stop, and he is also pictured on the mobile memorial. During the stop, American Legion Post 225 played “Taps” and conducted a rifle volley. (Photos courtesy of Berl Adams)