Looking for an Adventure: How this couple travels in their Airstream

Sarah Dutton is someone always looking for adventure.

For the past 25 years, she and her husband, Bill Stewart, have traveled in their 1965 Airstream camper (TinCan) throughout the United States. “She’s vintage, like us!” Sarah says. The couple has camped in all 48 of the lower states aside from Louisiana and North Dakota, but for the record, she’s visited those two states and just didn’t stay the the night.

“We are leaving in April for the Cumberland Gap; Asheville, North Carolina; Huntington Beach, South Carolina; and Savannah, Georgia. We love to drift, explore, hike, bike, and get off the beaten path. We generally love ‘what is around the next bend,’ and our motto has always been ‘It’s better living in a 7×11 space.’ We love the solitude and the personal time together where all of the fiddle-diddle of life seems so unimpressive.”

Sarah attributes her 70+-year spirit of adventure to taking care of herself by spending time outdoors, eating healthy, having young friends and an open mind, downsizing, and filling herself up with joy. On the road, in TinCan, Sarah cooks all meals on an open campfire with fresh ingredients they’ve gathered at local farmers markets — an adventure in itself.

This past winter, Bill and Sarah traveled to Cayman Brac and recently visited The Giant’s Causeway in Ireland. “We hope to spend every last nickel seeing the world, mostly where others do not go…just following a ragged road to see where it will lead.”

By Megan M. Seckman | Photo by Patti Hartog

