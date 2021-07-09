Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Looking for an Adventure: How this couple travels in their Airstream

Posted by 
Today's Transitions
Today's Transitions
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgumd_0arl1If500

Sarah Dutton is someone always looking for adventure.

For the past 25 years, she and her husband, Bill Stewart, have traveled in their 1965 Airstream camper (TinCan) throughout the United States. “She’s vintage, like us!” Sarah says. The couple has camped in all 48 of the lower states aside from Louisiana and North Dakota, but for the record, she’s visited those two states and just didn’t stay the the night.

“We are leaving in April for the Cumberland Gap; Asheville, North Carolina; Huntington Beach, South Carolina; and Savannah, Georgia. We love to drift, explore, hike, bike, and get off the beaten path. We generally love ‘what is around the next bend,’ and our motto has always been ‘It’s better living in a 7×11 space.’ We love the solitude and the personal time together where all of the fiddle-diddle of life seems so unimpressive.”

Sarah attributes her 70+-year spirit of adventure to taking care of herself by spending time outdoors, eating healthy, having young friends and an open mind, downsizing, and filling herself up with joy. On the road, in TinCan, Sarah cooks all meals on an open campfire with fresh ingredients they’ve gathered at local farmers markets — an adventure in itself.

This past winter, Bill and Sarah traveled to Cayman Brac and recently visited The Giant’s Causeway in Ireland. “We hope to spend every last nickel seeing the world, mostly where others do not go…just following a ragged road to see where it will lead.”

By Megan M. Seckman | Photo by Patti Hartog

P.S. Read about others who have fun hobbies, like this guy who brews beer and makes bread or this woman who is a beekeeper.

Comments / 0

Today's Transitions

Today's Transitions

Louisville, KY
67
Followers
60
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Encouraging decisions that create a beautiful life. Lifestyle related stories with profiles that inspire intentional living. For any caregivers, we provide a resource guide and directory for help as well as solutions to everyday problems.

 https://www.todaystransitionsnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
North Dakota State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airstream#Adventure#Tincan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Louisville, KYPosted by
Today's Transitions

Planning a Party: How to make it personal, set the scene and tell a story

A perfect party is one that’s filled with family and friends. This was a priority for Tilly Barr when she started planning a surprise 90th birthday party for her father, Jelle. To make sure everyone important to him could be in attendance, she began sending out invitations six weeks before the party. “I wanted to make sure his second family, which is his church family, could be there,” she says. “I knew the majority of guests would be from his Sunday school class.” About 70 guests ended up attending, consisting of a mix of church friends and family.
Idaho State Journal

How to turn every trip into an outdoor adventure

We’re in the peak of vacation season. But what if the vacation schedule is some boring urbanite list of drudgeries? Or what if you’re traveling on a business trip? Attending a seminar in another town or state?. This article will apply to all of the above scenarios. I remember one...
LifestyleDomaine

7 Vintage-Inspired Airbnbs That Have Us Dreaming of Our Next Trip

Now that we’re hitting the road and the skies again, we’ve found ourselves with a major case of design-fueled wanderlust. We want to see every city and every state—and we want an Instagram-worthy place to land while we’re at it. Big box décor won’t cut it, though. These spaces need to have an eye for the unique and the historically accurate. We want to put down our bags amidst magazine-worthy décor, impressive residences, and incredible vintage finds. A stay isn’t just a stay, it’s an experience.
Worldcheddar.com

Adventure Travel on the Rise as Vacationers Travel Post-Pandemic

Now that travelers are jetting off into the world, many vacationers are ditching the beach and gearing up for something more thrilling. Travel experts say a year of being cooped up inside has got many people ready to venture outside of their comfort zones. Erin Florio​, travel news director at Conde Nast Traveler joins us to talk about the biggest adventure travel trends post-pandemic.
Travelthewestendnews.com

Virtual travel inspires the adventurous as they wait for actual travel to begin again

When travel stalled or more likely came to a screeching halt at the start of this pandemic, Adventure Marketplace was mostly hibernating. I remained positive and hopeful that “One day or Day One” we would travel together again. Writing this monthly column helped me keep the light on. I also sent out an occasional newsletter to clients and was active on my Facebook business page. But there was little if any actual business.
Traveltelegraphherald.com

Family travel 5: Adventures await for those eager to explore again

Our travel options are expanding. From luxury bucket-list journeys to adventures much closer to home, families are opting to explore once more. If you are among those who are eager to get going, here are five ideas to consider. The ultimate African adventure. Return to travel in style with an...
Marysville, OHPosted by
Fatim Hemraj

20 Years Ago a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker, She Was Never Seen Again

Between being a single mother and holding down a full-time job at a Honda factory in Marysville, Ohio, 29-year-old Patti Adkins led a busy life with little to no room for much else, let alone a love life. However, she wouldn’t have to look far. A year before she went missing, she became completely enamored with a married co-worker and began an illicit affair.
York, SCPosted by
FITSNews

Something Stinks In South Carolina

There’s something rotten in South Carolina … and for once it isn’t corrupt politicians, dirty cops or shady judges. In this case, something is literally rotten. And the stench is so bad it is spreading across state lines …. Readers who live just south of Charlotte, North Carolina – including...
Denver, NClakenormanpublications.com

Local woman crowned Mrs. North Carolina

DENVER — A Denver woman is your new Mrs. North Carolina. Tara Allmendinger was crowned at The River Place Studio in Fort Mill, S.C., on June 12, where married women from across the state competed for the title in evening gown, swimsuit and interview categories. Last year, in her first...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

‘The whole town is on fire’: Apocalyptic scenes in Canadian town after heatwave sparks wildfire

Apocalyptic footage taken of the Canadian village of Lytton shows buildings and trees up in flames following an intense heatwave that overtook areas of the Pacific Northwest. The town in Canada’s British Columbia province was evacuated after a wildfire engulfed several of the area’s main buildings amid record-breaking temperatures hitting as high as 49.5C. In one video, smoke clouds the entire sky as the cameraperson flees the now-uninhabited town. The nearly 250 residents of Lytton were ordered to evacuate on Wednesday after several wildfires rapidly deteriorated and impacted the safety of those living there. “A fire event located...
TV & VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Was Danielle Colby fired from American Pickers?

DANIELLE Colby holds the fort at Mike Wolfe's base of operations, Antique Archaeology, in Nashville and Iowa. American Pickers has been on the air since 2010. American Pickers follows Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they "scour the country for hidden gems in junkyards, basements, garages and barns," according to the show's website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy