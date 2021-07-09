County courts

• Donald Lee Winkler, 49, of 897 C St., Meadville, was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Winkler is facing a third-degree felony charge of materially false written statement — purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm, and a third-degree misdemeanor charge of unsworn falsification to authorities for a July 25, 2020, incident in which he allegedly lied about having not been convicted of a prior felony while attempting to purchase a firearm at Tamarack Armory. Charges against Winkler were filed by West Mead Township Police Department. He was released on recognizance.