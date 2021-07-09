PENNCREST tables discussion of proposed resolution to ban critical race theory

Audience member Brian Cagle and PENNCREST School Board Vice President Luigi DeFrancesco argue as a security guard approaches during the board's meeting at Saegertown Elementary School on Thursday. Mike Crowley/Meadville Tribune

HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — After a series of parliamentary moves that had their attorney checking and rechecking Robert’s Rules of Order, PENNCREST School Board members on Thursday eventually decided to table discussion of a proposed resolution that would ban the teaching of critical race theory.

The 8-1 vote came after an earlier vote to table discussion had failed 5-4 and was prompted largely by board member Timothy Brown, who had originally opposed tabling the proposal.

Brown acknowledged his initial opposition to postponing the vote on banning critical race theory and added, “But I learned something — I’m not too ignorant to say, ‘I did not know that, and I learned something.’”

What Brown learned had to do with the timing of the board’s discussion: Due to the Fourth of July holiday, the board’s usual Monday meeting was postponed until Tuesday this week. As a result, the agenda for the Thursday meeting, which added the resolution banning critical race theory, was not made available to the public until midday Wednesday.

District policy, however, requires members of the public who wish to address the board on agenda items to register 48 hours in advance. Since the agenda was not available 48 hours in advance of Thursday’s meeting, members of the public who may have wished to comment on the resolution could have been shut out of the process.

Brown said he opposed critical race theory but wanted to make sure that the board’s actions on the topic were “professional.”

“If we’re going to do it, let’s do it the right way,” Brown said.

Board members and district officials are expected to discuss the issue at the Aug. 3 meeting of the board’s education committee. Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said he intended to open the usually closed meeting to the public and would likely reschedule its usual 5 p.m. opening time.

The entire board will readdress the proposed resolution when it meets for its Aug. 9 work session in anticipation of voting on the issue at the Aug. 12 meeting. Glasspool, who like many at the meeting inside the Saegertown Elementary cafeteria noted the sweltering conditions, said that he intended to relocate the board’s meetings for the rest of the year to Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High. Such a move must be advertised in advance, and Glasspool said an advertisement would be published in the coming weeks.