Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

PENNCREST tables discussion of proposed resolution to ban critical race theory

By Mike Crowley Meadville Tribune
Posted by 
The Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=077n4y_0arl19nn00
Audience member Brian Cagle and PENNCREST School Board Vice President Luigi DeFrancesco argue as a security guard approaches during the board's meeting at Saegertown Elementary School on Thursday.  Mike Crowley/Meadville Tribune

HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — After a series of parliamentary moves that had their attorney checking and rechecking Robert’s Rules of Order, PENNCREST School Board members on Thursday eventually decided to table discussion of a proposed resolution that would ban the teaching of critical race theory.

The 8-1 vote came after an earlier vote to table discussion had failed 5-4 and was prompted largely by board member Timothy Brown, who had originally opposed tabling the proposal.

Brown acknowledged his initial opposition to postponing the vote on banning critical race theory and added, “But I learned something — I’m not too ignorant to say, ‘I did not know that, and I learned something.’”

What Brown learned had to do with the timing of the board’s discussion: Due to the Fourth of July holiday, the board’s usual Monday meeting was postponed until Tuesday this week. As a result, the agenda for the Thursday meeting, which added the resolution banning critical race theory, was not made available to the public until midday Wednesday.

District policy, however, requires members of the public who wish to address the board on agenda items to register 48 hours in advance. Since the agenda was not available 48 hours in advance of Thursday’s meeting, members of the public who may have wished to comment on the resolution could have been shut out of the process.

Brown said he opposed critical race theory but wanted to make sure that the board’s actions on the topic were “professional.”

“If we’re going to do it, let’s do it the right way,” Brown said.

Board members and district officials are expected to discuss the issue at the Aug. 3 meeting of the board’s education committee. Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said he intended to open the usually closed meeting to the public and would likely reschedule its usual 5 p.m. opening time.

The entire board will readdress the proposed resolution when it meets for its Aug. 9 work session in anticipation of voting on the issue at the Aug. 12 meeting. Glasspool, who like many at the meeting inside the Saegertown Elementary cafeteria noted the sweltering conditions, said that he intended to relocate the board’s meetings for the rest of the year to Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High. Such a move must be advertised in advance, and Glasspool said an advertisement would be published in the coming weeks.

Comments / 0

The Meadville Tribune

The Meadville Tribune

Meadville, PA
1K+
Followers
46
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Meadville Tribune

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Critical Race Theory#Penncrest School Board#Saegertown Elementary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Kentucky Statespectrumnews1.com

Kentucky lawmakers seek ban on teaching critical race theory

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A group of Republican state lawmakers want to ban the teaching of critical race theory in Kentucky schools. “It’s a radical ideology that seeks to use race as a means of moral, social, and political revolution,” said Rep. Matt Lockett (R-Nicholasville), the main sponsor of BR 69.
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

Ducey signs critical race theory ban in final bill push

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation banning government agencies from requiring training in so-called “critical race theory.”. The action came as the Republican governor faces a Monday deadline to sign or veto 35 remaining bills, including a measure that tightens the state’s sex education law and requires parents to give permission for instruction that includes sexual issues in non-sex ed classes.
EducationSand Hills Express

Teachers union defends “honest history” amid critical race theory bans

▶ Watch Video: Teachers union vows to defend teaching “honest history” as states take aim at “critical race theory”. As the debate over how race is taught in schools continues to be a hot-button issue in many school districts, the president of one of America’s largest teachers unions is speaking out against efforts to ban critical race theory. In a speech this week, Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), said critical race theory it is not even taught in elementary schools — and she vowed to fight “culture warriors” who are “bullying teachers.”
PoliticsPosted by
TIME

The Conservative Case Against Banning Critical Race Theory

By the end of June , 29 Republican-led state legislatures had considered and nine had enacted laws to penalize schools or teachers teaching critical race theory (CRT). Whether or not such laws would stifle anything taught in public schools today is uncertain because existing legislative control over curricula is already extensive. But the war against CRT is spilling into new arenas: Florida’s anti-CRT law forces colleges to survey how “competing ideas and perspectives” are presented, threatening funding cuts if a university is “indoctrinating.”
Utah Statetennesseestar.com

Utah House Passes Bill to Ban Critical Race Theory in Public Schools

Utah is one of many states in America considering banning critical race theory in public schools. Republican State Representative Steve Christiansen sponsored a bill that takes direct aim at critical race theory concepts being taught in public education. The bill passed the Utah House and is awaiting the signature of the Speaker to move onto the state Senate.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

District 49 board edges closer to 'critical race theory' ban

A Colorado Springs-area school district is one step closer to approving a measure that could have a significant effect on the way history and race relations are taught in its classrooms. District 49’s board of education voted late Thursday to move forward with a written resolution to ban the teaching...
Johnston County, NCjocoreport.com

Spirited Debate At School Board Meeting

Johnston County school board members Kay Carroll and Ronald Johnson were involved in a spirited discussion during their July 13th meeting. Carroll said Johnson was critical of the board for not adopting a CRT policy before it was mentioned by Johnston County Commissioners even though Johnson serves on the Policy Review Committee.
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Letter: On critical race theory

Recently, the National Education Association (NEA) released their intention to: "Provide an already-created, in-depth, study that critiques empire, white supremacy, anti-Blackness, anti-Indigeneity, racism, patriarchy, CIS heteropatriarchy, capitalism, ableism, anthropocentrism, and other forms of power and oppression at the intersections of our society, and that we oppose attempts to ban critical race theory and/or ‘The 1619 Project’.” It is documented here: https://web.archive.org/web/20210702133611/https://ra.nea.org/business-item/2021-nbi[1]039/ I hope the link I provided above hasn’t already been removed.
Columbus, NEColumbus Telegram

Resolution opposing critical race theory would violate NU policy, faculty say

Leaders from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Faculty Senate said they oppose a resolution proposed by Regent Jim Pillen curbing the teaching of critical race theory in university classrooms. In a statement on Wednesday, UNL Faculty Senate President Steve Kolbe said the Executive Committee opposed the Columbus regent and gubernatorial candidate's...
Missouri Statefox4kc.com

Lawmakers hear testimony in favor of banning critical race theory in Missouri schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Republican lawmakers are asking the governor to ban the teaching of critical race theory in Missouri schools. Earlier this month, a letter drafted by Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove) and signed by other Republicans asked Gov. Mike Parson to issue an executive order banning the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) and the “1619 Project” in schools before students return in August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy