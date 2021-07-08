Cancel
Grocery & Supermaket

The Time-Saving Way To Grocery Shop At Costco That Doesn't Require a Membership

By Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme
Allrecipes.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As a member of a two-person household, a Costco membership feels like an unnecessary expense. We don't regularly shop in bulk, and it's pretty challenging for my partner and I to eat, say, 10 pounds of oranges before they go bad. Because of this, we've never really shopped at Costco, until recently, when we learned about a new way to shop the bulk discounts we do want without paying for a membership (or even leaving our house). That's right, Costco delivers on Instacart.

