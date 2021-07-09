Four players Chelsea should sell to fund future transfers

Chelsea has had a slow start to the transfer window and outgoings have dominated the opening few weeks in the transfer window. Fikayo Tomori was sold to AC Milan after the Rossoneri decided to make his loan move permanent for around £25 million and Victor Moses ended his nine-year spell at Chelsea and completed his move to Spartak Moscow for £4.5 million. Players like Marco van Ginkel, Danilo Pantic, Izzy Brown, Willy Caballero and Jamal Blackmen have also left the club for free after their contracts expired on June 30. Recently, Billy Gilmour completed his highly anticipated loan move to Norwich City to get some much deserved first team minutes in the Premier League. This playing time would have been difficult for him to get if he had stayed at Chelsea.