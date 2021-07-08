Cancel
EU says UK liable to pay 47.5 billion euros to EU in post-Brexit settlement

investing.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The European Union said that the United Kingdom is liable to pay 47.5 billion euros ($56.2 billion) to the EU as part of its post-Brexit financial settlement. The EU's consolidated budget report for 2020 said that the money is owed under a series of articles which both sides agreed to as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

EuropeBBC

UK clashes with EU over Gibraltar's post-Brexit status

The foreign secretary has accused the EU of seeking "to undermine the UK's sovereignty over Gibraltar". Dominic Raab said he was "disappointed" by EU proposals for a post-Brexit deal over the British overseas territory. Mr Raab said a draft mandate from the European Commission "directly conflicts" with a framework deal...
EconomyPosted by
WOKV

UK set to irk EU with bid to change post-Brexit trade rules

LONDON — (AP) — Tense post-Brexit relations between Britain and the European Union face further strain on Wednesday, when the U.K. calls for major changes to trade rules agreed on by both sides. Brexit minister David Frost will set out proposals for smoothing out trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, the...
Economyinvesting.com

EU proposes watchdog to halt flow of dirty money

(Reuters) -EU policymakers proposed a new agency on Tuesday to stop financial firms from aiding criminals and terrorists after a scandal at a Danish bank highlighted the inadequacy of the bloc's defences. Europe came under pressure to step up enforcement of its anti-money laundering rules when several countries began investigating...
EuropeBBC

Brexit: UK to outline how it wants to overhaul Northern Ireland Protocol

UK ministers will outline how they want to overhaul trading arrangements between Britain and Northern Ireland that came into effect after Brexit. The Northern Ireland Protocol helps prevent the need for checks on the island of Ireland's internal border. But Lord Frost says the deal - which could mean a...
EconomyAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-EU takes Russia to WTO over state entity procurement

BRUSSELS, July 19 (Reuters) - The European Union has launched a legal challenge at the World Trade Organization against Russian measures it says restrict or prevent EU companies from selling goods to Russian state-owned enterprises. "These practices seem to be contrary to WTO rules, which require that Russia may not...
EuropeMetro International

Exclusive-UK to warn EU it may deviate from Brexit deal on N.Ireland -sources

BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will threaten this week to deviate from the Brexit deal unless the European Union shows more flexibility over Northern Ireland, one UK and three EU sources told Reuters, a move that could thrust the five-year Brexit divorce into tumult. Deviating from the deal’s so-called Northern Ireland Protocol...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Brexit news – live: UK to ‘warn EU it may deviate from divorce deal’ over NI, as DUP says Protocol ‘failed’

The UK government could this week warn EU leaders it will move away from terms agreed in the Brexit deal if more flexibility is not shown over the Northern Ireland Protocol, a report suggests.David Frost is reportedly set to announce a significant change to the Protocol, a source allegedly told Reuters, which could jeopardise the already strained relationship between the UK and the EU.The news agency said Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator is due to update Parliament in the next two days and will present a fresh paper on Brexit to lawmakers, in what could be a critical moment for the five-year divorce settlement. It comes after DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said this morning it was time EU leaders admitted the Protocol “has failed” and is creating “very substantial trade problems”. Speaking after a virtual meeting with EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic, Sir Jeffrey told the BBC “both the UK government and the EU must now renegotiate”.Poor Boris Johnson, isolating on ‘freedom day’ – the heart bleeds | Sean O’GradyUK forced to reopen sensitive Ukraine trade pact after errors in textRishi Sunak facing probe over use of poverty statistics
EconomyWNCY

EU Commission approves Czech recovery plan of 7 billion euros

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission approved on Wednesday the Czech Republic’s 7 billion euro plan to recover from the pandemic and transform the economy to become greener and more digitalised in coming years. The scheme will be financed from EU grants until 2026. Once the plan is also approved...
HealthTelegraph

Britons moving to the EU lose NHS coverage post Brexit

Thousands of Britons moving abroad will lose their rights to healthcare coverage when they visit the UK and must pay to use NHS services. Anyone who has moved to the European Union after the Brexit cut-off date of Dec 31 2020 will face an “administrative nightmare” as they will be stripped of certain NHS entitlements.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

UK on fresh collision course with EU over £3.5bn demanded in Brexit ‘divorce bill’

The UK is on a fresh collision course with the EU after insisting it does not owe £3.5bn of its whopping Brexit “divorce bill”.For the first time, the Treasury has announced the sum it believes are its liabilities for 43 years of EU membership – putting it at £37.3bn.But, last week, Brussels insisted the true amount is £40.8bn, saying it did not expect the demand to “be contested” by London.The UK has already begun to hand over some of the money, for everything from agreed development projects in deprived regions, and science programmes, to the pensions of EU officials.Payments will...
Industryinvesting.com

EU probes 3.2 billion euro restructuring aid for airline TAP

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU competition regulators will investigate whether a 3.2-billion-euro ($3.8 billion) restructuring plan for ailing Portuguese airline TAP is proportionate and complies with EU state aid rules, the European Commission said on Friday. The overhaul plan involves around 2,000 job cuts by 2022, pay cuts of up to 25%,...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Britain sets up new Brexit battle with the EU as it sets 'divorce bill' it is willing to pay at £37.3billion - some £3.5billion LESS that Brussels is demanding as the cost of leaving

Britain and the EU are set to clash over the cost of Brexit after their estimates of how much the UK's 'divorce bill' will be were set £3.5billion apart. The Treasury confirmed this afternoon that it estimates the UK should have to pay Brussels £37.3billion to severe its ties to the bloc.
Businessinvesting.com

Rising inflation risks might hasten BoE towards action -Ramsden

LONDON (Reuters) -Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said the BoE might start to think about reversing its huge monetary stimulus sooner than he previously expected due to growing inflation pressures as Britain's economy bounces back from its COVID slump. In a speech that suggested growing concerns at the...
Industryinvesting.com

UK fisheries sold out in Brexit deal, industry body says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's fisheries have been sold out by the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with the European Union, the head of an industry body said on Wednesday, urging the government to do more for the sector when a so-called adjustment period ends in 2026. Winning back "control" of Britain's...

