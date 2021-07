According to a report from ESPN Deportes, Manchester City have agreed on a deal in principle with LA Galaxy to sign teenage starlet Alejandro Alcala. Alejandro Alcala, 15, has left many stunned with his performances in the youth levels for LA Galaxy and is tipped as the next big thing in North American football. Despite being born in the United States, the youngster comes from a Mexican family and has been representing them in the U-15 and U-16 levels.