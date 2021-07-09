Cancel
COVID booster shots not necessary ‘at this time’: CDC and FDA

By Joseph Wilkinson
NY Daily News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 vaccine booster shots are not yet necessary, multiple federal agencies said Thursday night. Hours earlier, Pfizer announced it would apply for authorization for such a shot. The Centers for Disease Control, Food and Drug Administration and National Institutes of Health issued the joint statement, Voice of America reported. “Americans...

