Whether it's saying "the park is closed" when you just want to go home or you are "out of cookies" when you know your child has had too many sweets, most parents know what it is like to lie to their kids. Sometimes channeling your inner Pinocchio seems like a better option than dealing with arguments or tantrums. Especially when those lies are for a sweet reason, like Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, or the tooth fairy.