SE man convicted of felony custody deprivation

SLEEPY EYE — A 27-year-old Sleepy Eye man earlier convicted of felony custody deprivation was sentenced in Brown County District Court June 21. Vicente Flores Jr., 221 Summit St. S.E. received a stay of imposition, was fined $585 and sentenced to 15 days local confinement, Huber privileges if appropriate; can do Sentence to Service in lieu of jail, was placed on three years supervised probation and ordered to complete the “Thinking for a Change” cognitive skills program, may not use or possess firearms, ammunition of explosives or vote or register to vote until his civil rights are fully restored.