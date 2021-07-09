East side churches launch new food pantry in fight against food insecurity

FAIRMONT — For some, crossing the river is too far a trek to get to a food bank.

Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene and Covenant Church recently came together to establish a new food pantry in East Side, which opened on Thursday.

“During the pandemic we saw the [food insecurity] escalating worse,” said Scott King, pastor of Fairmont First. “But now even outside of COVID we’re seeing that there’s still a huge food insecurity in the area.”

Many folks that live in East Side who are financially struggling can’t afford to make the trip to some of the resources that the west side provides, such as the Soup Opera.

“There’s a big need here on East Side,” said Fairmont First member Tonya Lippencott, who oversees the food pantry. “West side has opportunities where East Side doesn’t and it’s been a big need since the pandemic.”

This operation began during the pandemic. Fairmont First decided to help the members of the community who needed it and gave away food kits. At the start, it was very limited, but the church committed the time and resources to go bigger.

“We started talking about it, started talking with other churches,” King said. “We’re starting with the theory of crawl, walk, run.”

For now, the pantry will only be open the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 4-7 p.m. The building is located at 1602 Morgantown Ave. across the street from Fairmont First. In emergency circumstances, the church office can be contacted to open the pantry outside of normal hours.

The pantry will require proof of income, proof of residency and a Social Security card for food programs coming up next month. For now, they are asking only east Fairmont residents come for food items.

“We’re trying to find the people who are really trying to make ends meet and be a support for them,” King said.

But the church’s long-term goals are to make it more than just a place to get food, they’re looking to fight the root causes of poverty.

“We want to actually engage in conversation to find out about the generational chain of poverty are and how we can help break them,” King said.

The pantry is hoping to work with an organization called Jobs for Life, which helps give people opportunities to find new career paths in life. The pantry will also help with spiritual counseling, host Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and offer help with addiction.

“We’re trying to bring awareness to food insecurities and to be of help,” Lippencott said. “Not only are we a church but we’re also out to serve our community.”

Everyone involved with the food pantry has high hopes for the future of the operation and the good it will do in East Side.

“It all depends on the needs that are presented,” King said. “Some of the simple things that we take for granted, like maybe teaching people how to cook is something we could look at.”

“We just want to let the community know we’re here for them,” Lippencott said. “To feed them, spiritually as well too.”

If interested in donating to the food pantry or for information about their services, call the office of Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene at 304-366-7109, or stop by the pantry or the church during office hours.