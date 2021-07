NEW ULM — A two-city tour was held between New Ulm and its sister city Neu Ulm, Thursday. Armed with a film crew with a Zoom connection, New Ulm Mayor Terry Sveine was able to show citizens of Neu Ulm sites around New Ulm, starting at the Hermann Monument. Meanwhile, on the Neu Ulm end of the Zoom connection, Professor Uschi Huber and others were visiting sites around Neu Ulm.