Airline bookings surge by 400% as double-vaccinated Brits scramble for holidays

By William Walker
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 11 days ago
Bookings have surged in the wake of the announcement (Image: Getty Images)

Airline bookings rose by 400 per cent after it was announced that Brits who were fully vaccinated no longer had to quarantine after returning home, it has been reported.

And there are also fears that travellers could face six-hour queues at airports after the surge in bookings.

The travel quarantine for amber list countries is to be axed for double-vaccinated Brits returning to England.

Advice not to travel to those countries will also be dropped, and Brits can travel to them for leisure and to see family if they're allowed in.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told MPs: "From July 19 UK residents who are fully vaccinated through the UK vaccine rollout will no longer have to self-isolate when they return to England."

Warnings of long queues at the border have been sounded (Image: Getty Images)

Following the news there is said to have been a scramble to travel websites as Brits book their summer holidays.

The Times reports that Easyjet bookings to amber list destinations had risen by 400 per cent.

The airline said in response it had added another 145,000 seats for flights to popular tourist hotspots including Spain, Greece and Portugal due to the spike in demand.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement: "We have been delighted with the customer response to the removal of amber list quarantine for the fully vaccinated, so Europe has now turned green for the double jabbed.

"This means that millions will finally be able to reunite with family and loved ones abroad or take that long-awaited trip this summer."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the change in restrictions (Image: PA)

The Sun reports that website traffic on British Airways had nearly doubled after the announcement and that Spain and the US were among the most searched destinations.

Meanwhile, sources said that extra checks at airports and an increase in passengers could create long queues of up to six hours at the border.

A Whitehall source claimed Border Force is "nowhere near ready" to cope with the latest changes, the Daily Mail reports.

The insider said: "You could easily be looking at queues of six hours to start with.

"The Border Force is nowhere near ready. What no-one knows is how much extra traffic there will be as a result of the change."

Travellers will be classed as fully-vaccinated if they had their second dose at least 14 days prior.

Meanwhile, foreign countries could slap quarantine rules on Brits arriving at the other end, and restrictions already exist on Brits in several amber nations.

Mr Shapps warned amber list countries could still turn red if the tide of Covid turns later this summer.

