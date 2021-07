SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... On the first night back on the road, who goes out first other than Mr. Cody Rhodes. Rhodes received a great reaction from the crowd while QT Marshall got a short announcement. A slow start to the match leading to a quiet crowd. This played out similarly to other strap matches with the stipulation limiting the type of action in the ring. Rhodes made a thunderous comeback at the end hitting several Cross Rhodes before touching all turnbuckles. Rhodes is who you want out there to get that reaction of being back on the road, but this isn’t the match I would’ve gone with. For people excited to see AEW in a new venue, the match lacked the true excitement and athleticism that has come to define the brand.