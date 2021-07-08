Cancel
Israeli Supreme Court upholds contentious Jewish state law

By JOSEF FEDERMAN - Associated Press
 14 days ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has upheld a controversial law that defines the country as the nation state of the Jewish people. In its 10-1 ruling, the court rejected claims by opponents that the law discriminates against minorities. In its ruling, the court acknowledged shortcomings in the so-called Nation State Law. But it said the law “did not negate Israel’s democratic character” outlined in other laws. Proponents of the 2018 law claimed the legislation merely enshrined Israel’s existing Jewish character. Critics said it further downgrades the status of Israel’s Arab minority, which makes up around 20% of the country’s population.

