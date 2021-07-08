Chasin' that Neon rainbow

Choosing a name for their food truck proved to be a challenging task for the Mooneyhan family. “My husband (Dusty Mooneyhan) mentioned that we shouldn’t want to pick an Italian name, because what if the Italian food didnt work out,” Mallory Mooneyhan said. “So my husband, myself and both our kids were driving around thinking. Our son, Joey, said, ‘What about Electric Kitchen,’ which I liked but didn’t know how to incorporate it into logos, food, etc. So my husband said, ‘How about Neon Kitchen,’ and I fell in love with the name. We just went from there. I made the logo and was able to incorporate the neon colors into it.”