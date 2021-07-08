Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Russia allows flights to Egypt resorts stopped since 2015

wcn247.com
 15 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday said its airlines can resume charter flights to Egyptian resorts, which had been banned for more than five years after the suspected bombing of a Russian airliner in which 224 people died. President Vladimir Putin cancelled his order suspending the flights, according to a document on the government information site. All Russian flights to Egypt were banned after the Oct. 31, 2015, explosion of St. Petersburg-bound airliner soon after takeoff from Sharm El Sheikh. Russian officials declared the disaster a terrorist bombing and claimed that security procedures in Egyptian airports were insufficient. Flights to Cairo resumed in 2018, but remained banned to the resort areas of Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Resorts#Ap#Egyptian#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Egypt
Related
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

Air Force Crisis: U.S. Pilots Aren’t Confident They Can Defeat China

The present crisis has its roots in the period of relative geopolitical calm that followed the end of the Cold War. Here's What You Need to Remember: “In a way, China and Russia have rendered the U.S. military a service through their prowess and sheer cheek. Formidable competitors are compelling U.S. fighting forces to survey the tactical and strategic environment anew, sharpen their skills, and fortify their nerves.”
Businessinvesting.com

Russia raises key rate to 6.5% in sharpest move since 2014

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's central bank increased its key interest rate to 6.5% on Friday to curb stubbornly high inflation and indicated that further rate increases were possible even after the 100 basis point hike, its sharpest since late 2014. After slashing rates to a record low of 4.25% amid...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Russia disconnects from global internet in tests: Move sparks fears Putin will strengthen his grip on free speech in the country's cyberspace

Russia disconnected itself from the global internet during tests in June and July amid fears Vladimir Putin will crackdown further on free speech, it has been revealed. The country adopted legislation, known as the 'sovereign internet' law, in late 2019 that seeks to shield the country from being cut off from foreign infrastructure.
Politicswhbl.com

Russia declares media outlet The Insider a ‘foreign agent’

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia declared investigative media outlet The Insider and five individual journalists “foreign agents” on Friday, part of what Kremlin opponents say is a crackdown on independent media before an election. The government, which denies a crackdown is under way, uses the “foreign agent” designation to label foreign-funded...
PoliticsMetro International

Russia says Ukraine blocking water supply to Crimea in European lawsuit

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Moscow complained that Ukraine was blocking water supplies to Russian-annexed Crimea in a lawsuit at Europe’s top human rights court on Thursday. Ukraine said the suit contained a series of grievances that it described as Russian propaganda. Ties between Ukraine and Russia have been fraught since 2014,...
WorldPosted by
AFP

US rejects Turkish two-state proposal for Cyprus

The United States on Wednesday rejected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's proposal for two states in Cyprus, urging continued efforts for a united island with two zones. Nuland said she spoke to Turkish officials in Ankara on Wednesday to urge a reversal of the "provocative" decision.
Aerospace & Defenseabc17news.com

Russia unveils new ‘Checkmate’ fighter jet

Russian President Vladimir Putin got a sneak peek of a new fifth-generation lightweight single-engine fighter jet at an air show just outside of Moscow on Tuesday. Russian aircraft makers unveiled a prototype of the stealth fighter dubbed “Checkmate” for the 68-year-old leader at the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, ahead of its official unveiling later in the day, according to a statement from Rostec, the state-owned military giant which is responsible for exporting Russian technology.
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Russia Working Closely With Post-Coup Myanmar on Military Supplies - Exporter

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The head of Russia's state arms exporter said on Wednesday that Moscow was cooperating closely with Myanmar's ruling junta to supply it with military hardware including aircraft. Rights activists have accused Moscow of legitimising the junta, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, by continuing bilateral visits...
Politicsneworleanssun.com

Russian Activist Pivovarov's Pretrial Detention Extended

KRASNODAR, Russia -- A Russian court has extended the pretrial detention of the former executive director of the pro-democracy Open Russia movement, Andrei Pivovarov. The court in the southern city of Krasnodar on July 21 ordered Pivovarov be remanded in custody until October 29. Noted Russian rights defenders and opposition...
Europe101 WIXX

Russia extends house arrest of Kremlin critic Navalny’s spokesperson

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court on Wednesday ordered jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh to be held under house arrest pending trial until January next year, her lawyer and allies said. Russia has cracked down hard on the opposition ahead of parliamentary elections in September. Most of...
POTUSWashington Times

Biden: Russia must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon

President Biden on Thursday reiterated his concerns over the completion of the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline, an undersea gas pipeline that would bypass traditional transit routes and link Russian oil supplies directly to Germany and other Western European markets. The president’s comments came during a joint press conference...
Worldwcn247.com

Pyotr Mamonov, Russian rock musician and actor, dies at 70

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian rock musician, poet and actor Pyotr Mamonov has died at the age of 70. Mamonov died on Thursday at a Moscow hospital after two weeks in artificial coma on a ventilator after testing positive for the coronavirus. For decades, Mamonov was a prominent figure in Russia’s cultural scene. for decades, After founding the rock group Zvuki Mu, or Sounds of Mu in 1982, he became an underground cult figure in Moscow. His fame expanded after Soviet restrictions on rock music and alternative culture were lifted in the late 1980s. . Mamonov later became prominent as an actor. He was widely acclaimed for his roles in director Pavel Lungin’s films “Island” and “Tsar.”
Europewcn247.com

Russia outlaws publisher of investigative media outlet

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have declared the publisher of an investigative media outlet an “undesirable” organization and listed its journalists as “foreign agents." It's the latest move in a series of steps to raise pressure on independent media. The Proekt online outlet has published investigative reports exposing alleged corruption and abuses by top officials and tycoons close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Prosecutor General’s office outlawed Project Media Inc. the U.S.-based publisher of Proekt, as an “undesirable” organization and designated Proekt’s chief editor Roman Badanin and several of his journalists as “foreign agents.” The government already has outlawed more than 30 groups using a 2015 law that made membership in “undesirable” organizations a criminal offense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy