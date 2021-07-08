Cancel
West and Russia head to showdown over aid to northwest Syria

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Western nations are heading to a likely Friday showdown with Russia over the delivery of humanitarian aid from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria. The U.N. says 3.4 million people in the Idlib region are in desperate need of food and other assistance, and the current mandate for cross-border deliveries ends Saturday. The key issue is whether the U.N. Security Council should authorize deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing for another year as the West wants — or for just six months as Russia, Syria’s closest ally, insists on. Russia's U.N. Ambassador said Thursday that “12 months doesn’t fly.”

