Thousands at memorial for Nigerian televangelist T.B. Joshua

By SAM OLUKOYA - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 14 days ago

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Thousands of Nigerians have been paying their last respects this week to Temitope Balogun Joshua, one of Africa’s most popular televangelists, known as T.B. Joshua. The controversial Nigerian-born pastor died about a month ago at the age of 57. A memorial service was held for him Thursday at the auditorium of the Lagos headquarters of the megachurch he founded, Synagogue Church Of All Nations. The ceremony was aired live by his Emmanuel Television Station. Joshua’s body, dressed in a white suit and in a clear glass casket, was displayed and mourners, many weeping, filed past, including people visiting from different parts of the world to pay their respects.

