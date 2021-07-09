Cancel
Lee County, IA

Chess tourney Saturday at Lee County Fair

By Robin Delaney
Daily Gate City
 10 days ago

The Aulden Van Winkle Chess Tournament will be held at the Lee County Fairgrounds, in the Learning Center Building, on Saturday, July 10, in Donnellson. This is a free non-rated tournament and is open to the public, to all ages, and to all levels of play. Depending on youth participation, the tournament may have a youth section and an adult section. The Van Winkle Family and the Tri-State Chess Club hosts the tournament. Arnie Gatton of Keokuk will be the Tournament Director.

