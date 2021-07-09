Cancel
A crib but no ring! These 10 stars had babies via SURROGATE

By Bang Showbiz
Elk Valley Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 2, 2021, Amber Heard announced she was going to welcome a daughter, Oonagh Paige, via surrogacy. The actress - who divorced Johnny Depp in 2017 - wrote: “I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalised to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

Who Fathered Amber Heard’s Baby?

Amber Heard last week shocked the world with a surprise baby announcement, one confirming the Aquaman actress has welcomed her first child. Posting for her 4 million Instagram followers, Amber introduced baby Oonagh Paige to the world, writing that her birthdate is April 8, 2021. The Texan-born star and ex to Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp shared a touching photo showing little Oonagh resting on her mother’s chest, with media outlets now bursting at the seams as fans Google: “Who is the father to Amber Heard’s baby?”
momtastic.com

Amber Heard Welcomes First Child Via Surrogate

Congratulations are in order! Amber Heard is now a first-time mom. The Aquaman star announced the birth of her first child by posting a photo of herself with the now 12-week-old newborn to her Instagram account on Thursday. According to sources for Page Six, the child was born via surrogate, after Heard was told by doctors she could become pregnant. “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms,” she said. “I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.” She added, “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”
RelationshipsPosted by
92.9 NIN

Drake Bell Secretly Got Married, Had a Baby

Surprise! Drake Bell is married — well, he's been married for a few years now, it seems — and is even a dad. On June 29, the former Nickelodeon star, who also goes by Drake Campana and has been making music in Spanish since 2020, made the revelation in a tweet written in Spanish to his 4.6 million followers.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Amber Heard Calls Herself "the Mom and the Dad" in Cute Photo With Baby Oonagh

Amber Heard isn't The Stepfather...and she's definitely got this parenting sitch figured out all on her own. The new mom, 35, shared another new pic of 3-month-old baby Oonagh on her Instagram on Friday, July 16. The Aquaman actress captioned her photo, "I'm just the mom and the dad. She's the boss." In the image, Amber held her first-born while hard at work on a computer, wearing glasses and her hair in a bun. This wasn't the first time Amber gave her followers a peek into her new daily life with her little one. The 35-year-old posted a hilarious video on July 6 holding Oonagh while drinking celery juice. The mom sarcastically commented, "It's...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Amber Heard Poses With Baby Girl Oonagh, Daughter She Secretly Welcomed Via Surrogate

Though she kept the surrogacy process and birth of her daughter under wraps, Amber Heard is not shying away from showing off her new baby girl on Instagram. "You can take the gal out of LA, but you can't take LA out of the gal #notajuicer," the 35-year-old actress captioned a 10-second video of her standing in front of a large kitchen island, surrounded by fruits and veggies while drinking a green smoothie.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Cecily Chapman Is Unrecognizable with Brand New Curly Hairstyle in Gorgeous Selfie

Cecily Chapman recently posted a photo of herself on social media with a new hairstyle that made her difficult to recognize, and her fans gushed over her new look. Cecily Chapman became famous for her appearances in the TV reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter." In the series, Cecily appeared with her parents, Beth and Duane Chapman, and her siblings, Dominic, Bonnie, and Garry.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Stars Who Have Had Rainbow Babies

The following article includes mentions of pregnancy loss and other sensitive topics. Experiencing pregnancy loss can be heartbreaking. But what can help begin the process of healing and create hope for the future is the possibility of having another baby. While you could never replace the child that was a part of your life for however long they were with you, some are able to keep a place in their hearts for the child (or children) they've lost while also making room for a new member of the family. This little one is sometimes called a rainbow baby.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Reacts To DaniLeigh's Pregnancy Post

DaniLeigh is pregnant. The rapper and singer took to Instagram this week where she announced the news along with a set of maternity pictures showing her baby bump. Now, fans have been speculating she's pregnant for a few months now, ever since a video popped up where she was wearing an oversize shirt that fans believe was meant to hide her bump.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & His Daughter Chanel Nicole Look The Exact Same

A picture of Ice-T's daughter Chanel Nicole with her mother Coco Austin is going viral on social media with fans remarking how much Chanel looks like her famous father. The five-year-old daughter of Ice-T and Coco looks identical to the rapper, as pointed out by hundreds of fans over the weekend.
Movieslwlies.com

The Surrogate

Jeremy Hersh’s assured debut offers an endearingly messy look at the ethics and emotional impact of surrogacy. No prizes for guessing what The Surrogate is about: the film does exactly what it says it will do, by providing a portrait of Jess (Jasmine Batchelor), a woman who has decided to carry a child for her friends Josh (Chris Perfetti) and Aaron (Sullivan Jones), and who comes up against a moral quandary which opposes her to them when the foetus is diagnosed with Down Syndrome.
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Depp Was Once Sued By Business Partner Who Now Remains Mysteriously Missing

If you are from or have visited West Hollywood, you likely have heard of The Viper Room. The Viper Room is a trendy bar with live music that has sat on Sunset since the 1920s. The Viper Room has been through a lot of changes and names over the years, moving from a bar to a music venue to an adult club, until Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp and fellow friend and actor Sal Jenko purchased the building in 1993, naming it The Viper Room and creating a West Hollywood staple.
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
CelebritiesPopculture

Prince Charles Will Reportedly Prevent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids From Receiving Titles

Prince Charles has allegedly made a drastic decision to slim down the Royal Family and is planning on denying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children from having the titles of prince and princess when he becomes king. The Daily Mail reports that Charles is determined to cut costs as a way to appease his subjects and that this isn't a personal decision, but is simply business. "Charles has never made any secret of the fact that he wants a slimmed-down Monarchy when he becomes King," a source told The Sun. "He realizes that the public don't want to pay for a huge Monarchy and, as he said, the balcony at Buckingham Palace would probably collapse."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Megan Fox Fires Back At People Criticizing Her & MGK's Age Gap

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong. In fact, there's been chatter about that the couple is planning to get engaged once Fox's divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized. While they've been gracing timelines and headlines with their coupledom, Fox has still faced criticism for dating someone younger than her.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Jodie Foster stuns in an elegant white dress as she hits the red carpet with wife Alexandra Hedison at the Annette premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

Jodie Foster exuded elegance as she hit the star-studded red carpet for the Annette premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. The actress, 58, looked incredible in a figure-hugging white dress which boasted silver embellishments and a stylish slit at the back. Joining the star was her wife Alexandra...

