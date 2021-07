Ron Hunzeker’s 4010 John Deere will be at the tractor pull at the Pawnee County Fair. It has been at every one of the tractor pulls for the 50-year history of the event. Organizer Russ Smith doesn't remember the first tractor pull in 1971, and for good reason, he was only a year old. “Mom said I was there,” he says with a chuckle. Russ Smith says the tractor pull is a great time because everyone…