Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edmonds, WA

Anita May Rogers: Celebration of Life set for July 18 in Edmonds

lynnwoodtoday.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(For an audio version of this obituary, scroll to the bottom) Anita was born on June 4, 1934 to Homer and Clara Davis on the family green bean farm in Crabtree, Oregon. She had fond memories of growing up on the farm and especially liked helping her daddy. Anita attended a one room schoolhouse and then went on to graduate from Salem High School. Her first job out of school was a legal secretary at a Salem law firm. She married in 1957 and in 1964 the family moved to Edmonds where she lived for the next 57 years. By the mid-’60s, Anita was a single parent raising 3 children on her own while juggling work responsibilities. She became an invaluable member of the Edmonds law firm Williams, Strong, Thompson and Cole for many years, again as a legal secretary. In the 1980s, she moved to another part the legal system working as a court clerk for King County at Shoreline District Court until her retirement in 2000. In retirement, Anita discovered another passion — volunteering for AARP’s Fraud Fighters informing fellow seniors about scams to watch out for. She was also an active member of the Church of Christ (Iglesia ni Cristo).

lynnwoodtoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmonds, WA
State
Oregon State
Edmonds, WA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Beck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juggling#Salem High School#Shoreline District Court#Fraud Fighters#The Church Of Christ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
AARP
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy