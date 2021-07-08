Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington Spirit Waive Defender Natalie Jacobs

washingtonspirit.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeesburg, VA. (07/08/2021) – The Washington Spirit has waived defender Natalie Jacobs at her request in order to pursue other opportunities. The 23-year-old from USC was the club’s No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NWSL Draft. This season, Jacobs has played 167 minutes in four matches. During the 2021 Challenge Cup, the Coto de Caza, California native started two matches and recorded the lone assist of her career. During the 2020 Challenge Cup and Fall Series, Jacobs played in eight of the nine matches and started in five, totaling 397 minutes.

washingtonspirit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Jacobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2020 Challenge Cup#The Washington Spirit#Nwsl Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NWSL
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Tom Brady to Biden: '40 percent of the people still don't think we won'

NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked alongside President Biden at a White House ceremony Tuesday that 40 percent of the country doesn’t believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, alluding to the considerable percentage of Republicans who polls show do not accept Biden’s election victory. “Not a lot of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy