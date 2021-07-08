Washington Spirit Waive Defender Natalie Jacobs

Leesburg, VA. (07/08/2021) – The Washington Spirit has waived defender Natalie Jacobs at her request in order to pursue other opportunities. The 23-year-old from USC was the club’s No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NWSL Draft. This season, Jacobs has played 167 minutes in four matches. During the 2021 Challenge Cup, the Coto de Caza, California native started two matches and recorded the lone assist of her career. During the 2020 Challenge Cup and Fall Series, Jacobs played in eight of the nine matches and started in five, totaling 397 minutes.