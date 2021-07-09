Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘In My Room’ With Dayglow

Rolling Stone
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs he continues his climb up the ladder of rock stardom, US musician Dayglow has shared a trio of live tracks for the latest instalment of Rolling Stone’s ‘In My Room’, a series in which artists perform from home following a year which has seen live shows become a rarity.

au.rollingstone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolling Stone#Rolling Stone Australia#Instagram#Harmony House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’: The Beatle, the Producer and Oh, That Magic Feeling

Meet Paul McCartney: the ultimate Beatles geek. The excellent new Hulu documentary series McCartney 3, 2, 1 gets up close with the most legendary of rock stars, alone in the studio with Rick Rubin, telling stories and listening deep to the Beatles. It’s a fascinating thrill just to listen with him. Like anyone else, he’s mystified by how these four nowhere boys from Liverpool managed to create this music. As Paul says, “For me, I’ve grown to be a fan of the Beatles. Because then, I was just a Beatle. But now that the Beatles’ volume of work is finished, I listen back to it, and you know, ‘What’s that bassline?’ ”
MusicGuitar World Magazine

How to bend guitar strings

Beginner guitar: String bending is probably the electric guitar’s most important and unique sound. Acoustic strings are generally too heavy to bend, so early rock ’n’ rollers like Chuck Berry used banjo strings until thin enough guitar strings were invented. The sound of bent strings became essential to blues, rock, and almost every electric guitar style since.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Spotify Taps Patti Smith, Jon Batiste, Japanese Breakfast for ‘Live at Electric Lady’ EP Series

Patti Smith, Jon Batiste, and Japanese Breakfast are among the artists set to contribute to a new Spotify EP series, Live at Electric Lady. Each participating artist will share a short collection of songs recorded live at the famed New York City studio. The artists were encouraged to play their own songs, as well as covers by the many artists who have recorded at Electric Lady over the years.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Morgan Wallen, the Winner No One Can Admit

Penance as spectacle is nothing new. Recall the ancient Greeks, who, in times of calendrical disaster, would torment a human sacrifice, a pharmakós, to bring about purification to the wider community; think of the struggle sessions of China’s Cultural Revolution, in which victims were forced to plea their guilt as they were beaten on the street — a perhaps uneasy parallel to the contemporary roil of cancel culture — or ask any celebrity who has ever made a faux pas and had to take their spin on the public forgiveness circuit.
Theater & DancePosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch BTS Perform ‘Permission to Dance’ on ‘Fallon’

BTS appeared on The Tonight Show to present the TV debut of their new song, “Permission to Dance.” In the clip, the group perform the single in the lobby of a modern office building that’s been filled with purple balloons. It’s a great showcase for the upbeat, summer track, especially as the members of BTS offer up energized choreography. The track appears on the “Butter” CD single, which dropped earlier this month and also houses instrumental versions of each of the songs. “Permission to Dance” was cowritten by Ed Sheeran along with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews, and produced by Mac,...
MusicRolling Stone

Why Gift an Album When You Can Send a Personalized Song?

It’s boom time for creator-economy music investments. The startup Songfinch, which provides customized songs at listeners’ requests, is the latest music startup to lock down major industry money: The Weeknd, his manager Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and Atlantic Records CEO and chairman Craig Kallman are all investors in the company’s recently closed $2 million funding round, Rolling Stone has learned. Also among the new investor list are Rob Price, the School of Rock CEO, and David Kalt, the founder of online music instrument retailer Reverb.com.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Children of Zeus’ ‘No Love Song’ Is a Magnificent Bummer

The English duo Children of Zeus spin a cocoon of neo-soul on “No Love Song,” a single from their new album, Balance. This track is a magnificent bummer, a laundry lists of flaws, failings, and shortcomings. The first line is a warning: “The emotions of a stone expectin’ me to write a love song/You don’t wanna place your money on me.” The narrator only gets more self-disgusted from there. First he sings “I’m gonna let you down”; later, this sentiment intensifies to “all I do is let you down.” These feelings of loathing culminate in a stolidly rapped verse: “You must have thought this was someone else/Fuck your love songs, I don’t love myself.”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Pop Smoke’s Life and Legacy Focus of New Spotify Podcast Series

The life and death of Pop Smoke will be the focus of an upcoming podcast series from Spotify and Complex Networks. The six-episode Complex Subject: Pop Smoke — premiering on July 20th, which would have been Pop Smoke’s 22nd birthday — highlights the late Brooklyn drill rapper who was tragically shot and killed at the age of 20 just as his career was taking off. Complex Subject: Pop Smoke is hosted by Pop Smoke’s close friend DJ Pvnch, who will also take part in a live conversation on Spotify’s Greenroom with Danyel Smith, Shawn Setaro, and TT Torrez on July 20th to discuss the life and legacy of Pop Smoke and celebrate his birthday. This Friday, July 17th, will also see the release of Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album Faith, which follows 2020’s, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, released just five months after the rapper’s death. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon debuted on top of Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Albums chart, and later landed at Number Three on the Year-End Top 200 Albums Chart, coming in behind Taylor Swift’s Folklore and Lil Baby’s My Turn.  
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Rico Nasty Collaborates With Love Ghost on New Song ‘Wolfsbane’

Rico Nasty has teamed up with fellow emo-trap act Love Ghost and contributed a guest verse to their new song “Wolfsbane.”. “‘Wolfsbane’ wanted to get me in my rock bag,” Rico said in a statement. “I love when bands want to bring me into their world and let me rock out. The production behind this song is fire. It gives two different vibes when the beat switches, bringing a hard-rock element.”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Swedish House Mafia Reunite for New Single ‘It Gets Better’

Swedish House Mafia have returned with “It Gets Better,” the electronic trio’s first new music in more than eight years. The release comes right after the group announced their signing to Republic Records this month, and is accompanied by a music video directed by Alexander Wessely. In a new Billboard...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

John Mayer Makes Eighties Slickness Seem Weirdly Heartfelt on ‘Sob Rock’

No one is more aware of what people think about John Mayer than John Mayer himself. The title of his eighth studio album acknowledges past accusations of sad-boy mopery. The muted pastels of the throwback cover art, complete with a simulation of the “Nice Price” sticker that Columbia Records used to slap on its bargain LPs, dares you to call him a purveyor of slick, dated studio-rock.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Billy Bragg Announces New Album ‘The Million Things That Never Happened’

Billy Bragg has announced his new album The Million Things That Never Happened, the British singer-songwriter and activist’s first collection of new music in four years. Ahead of the LP’s October 8th release via Cooking Vinyl, Bragg has dropped the first single “I Will Be Your Shield,” which he called the “heart and soul of the album.” “I’ve come to the conclusion that empathy is the currency of music — that our job as songwriters is to help people come to terms with their feelings by offering them examples of how others may have dealt with a situation similar to that in...
MusicNYS Music

This Week’s EQXposure Features Sara Devoe, Blackcat Elliot And More

Each Sunday evening from 7-9pm you’ll find EQXposure on WEQX, featuring two hours of local music from up and coming artists. Tune into WEQX.com this Sunday night to hear new music from Sara Devoe, Blackcat Elliot and many more!. WEQX has long been the preeminent independent station in the Capital...
Books & LiteratureRolling Stone

Tim Burgess to Publish Book Based on Twitter Listening Parties

Last year, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Tim Burgess of the Charlatans created a Twitter Listening Party series with his fellow musicians and friends, inviting people from around the world to enjoy real-time album playbacks and live-tweeting on the social network together. What started out as a fun...
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ Concert Film to Premiere on Paramount+

Madonna’s Madame X concert film will premiere on Paramount+ on October 8th, the streaming service announced Thursday. This document of the Madame X Tour — featuring a stage show that boasted 48 onstage performers, including Madonna’s children, musicians and dancers from around the globe, and the all-female Orquestra Batukadeiras — was filmed during the singer’s January 2020 six-night residency in Lisbon, Portugal, where Madonna also recorded a portion of her 2019 LP Madame X.

Comments / 0

Community Policy