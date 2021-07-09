Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

South Korea's Krafton plays hit-or-miss China game

By Robyn Mak
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYxao_0arkwE3w00

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Krafton (259960.KS) is walking a fine line between being shrewd or too clever by half with its China game. The South Korean video-games developer wants to go public at a $21 billion valuation, buoyed by the popularity of its "PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds" franchise. Geopolitical tension between Seoul and Beijing has hampered access to its biggest market by sales. Krafton and top backer Tencent (0700.HK) have devised a workaround, but too much depends on it.

PUBG is a survival game where up to 100 players shoot it out to become the last person standing. The mobile version, which has racked up a billion cumulative downloads since it launched three years ago, boasted a whopping 51 million daily gamers in the first quarter. Thanks to the pandemic boosting game sales, Krafton's net profit last year doubled to roughly $485 million.

At the top of the price range, the company would debut at less than 20 times next year's forecast earnings, according to someone familiar with the deal. That's lower than rivals NetMarble (251270.KS) and Kakao Games (293490.KQ). The firm’s dependence on PUBG may be one factor. But founder and chairman Chang Byung-gyu has Disney-like (DIS.N) ambitions for the game. Besides new spin-off titles, Krafton is planning to develop movies, television shows and more based on the franchise.

Its fortunes are tied to the People's Republic, the world's biggest video games market. A 2017 political spat over a U.S. anti-missile system prompted economic retaliation from Beijing, including a freeze on South Korean video-game approvals for more than three years. Even so, Krafton generated almost $1 billion in revenue from its Chinese partner and backer last year. That’s nearly 70% of Krafton’s annual sales.

The company achieved that via an elegant manoeuvre. The $652 billion Tencent, which owns 15% of Krafton, developed “Peacekeeper Elite”, a less violent version of the game, to appease Beijing's regulators. In return, the Chinese giant gives Krafton a cut of revenue, calling it a technology service fee. The game is currently one of China's most downloaded mobile titles.

The risk is that Beijing decides the two versions are actually the same game. Tensions have thawed, but future political flare-ups between the two countries would have Krafton and its investors rooting for real-life peacekeepers.

Follow @mak_robyn on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- South Korean video-games developer Krafton is planning to raise up to 4.3 trillion won ($3.8 billion) in an initial public offering, according to revised terms released on July 1.

- The company is selling 8.65 million primary and secondary shares, or 17.7% of the total share capital, at 400,000 won to 498,000 won a piece. At the top of the price range, the market capitalisation would be more than 24 trillion won.

- Krafton earlier planned to sell up to 10 million shares at a price range of 458,000 won to 557,000 won. South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service on June 25 ordered the company to revise its IPO registration statement.

- The company is best known for the global hit last-man-standing shooter game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, or PUBG.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

147K+
Followers
178K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Mobile Game#Ipo#South Korean#Pubg#Netmarble#Disney#Chinese#Mak Robyn#Twitter Context News#Ipo#Playerunknown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Video Games
Country
China
Related
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

‘This means war’: China warns US over military ties with Taipei

China on Wednesday warned the United States over increasing military contacts with Taiwan saying that seeking independence of Taiwan means ‘war’. China defense ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said that China believes in its complete reunification and expressed Beijing’s opposition towards Washington-Taipei military ties. Guoqiang said that China remains firmly opposed...
POTUSNewsweek

Chinese Foreign Official Says U.S. Dominance in 'Decline' But Will Be Hard to Overtake

China's foreign vice minister said Friday that America's hegemony is falling, but noted that it would still be hard to surpass the U.S. as a leading world power. Speaking to the Chinese state media outlet Guancha on Friday, Le Yucheng said the U.S. continued to represent the strongest, most powerful nation in the world, but that the country was suffering from an idealogical perspective.
ChinaElectronicsWeekly.com

China Is Increasingly Disliked

As an increasingly deranged Xi lashes out at all and sundry, it seems that he’s going to have his work cut out bloodying the heads of foreigners who criticise him. The Pew Research Centre has released a new report showing that unfavorable views of Beijing have reached historic highs in 17 advanced economies.
IndiaPosted by
The Hill

China will be the next empire to enter the Afghan 'graveyard'

As Afghanistan descends into tribal warfare following America’s hasty departure, China plans to “swoop in” and “fill the vacuum.”. “Beijing just can’t wait for the U.S. to get out of the way,” Syed Fazl-e-Haider of the Daily Beast reports. Beijing, which runs a multiracial empire, does not appear especially concerned...
Public HealthSeattle Times

China won’t bury us, either

Garry Kasparov has a pithy way of summing up the past 18 months of tribulation. “China gave us the virus,” the chess and human-rights champion told me over a recent breakfast. “And the free world gave us the vaccines.”. You don’t have to subscribe to the lab-leak theory of the...
Entertainmentcharlottestar.com

Vietnamese target Jackie Chan over China's 'nine-dash line' map

Singapore, July 11 (ANI): Growing hordes of online patriots have proved increasingly vocal in defending Vietnam's image abroad by flagging content they deem controversial and inappropriate, especially the depiction of Beijing's 'nine-dash line' map. Dien Luong, in an opinion piece of Nikkei Asia, said that Netflix, DreamWorks, Swedish fashion brand...
ChinaPosted by
CBS News

1 year firmly under China's thumb, Hong Kong has become "more dangerous than Beijing"

Hong Kong — Wednesday marked the first anniversary of China's central government imposing a controversial new National Security Law on the once-semiautonomous region of Hong Kong. Human rights group Amnesty International took the opportunity to warn that the once free-wheeling, international city was on the fast-track to devolving into a "police state" and "a human rights wasteland increasingly resembling mainland China."
Foreign Policycitywatchla.com

Our Biggest Enemy Isn't China. It's Right Here at Home

That’s fine if it leads to more public investment in basic research, education, and infrastructure—as did the Sputnik shock of the late 1950s. But it poses dangers as well. More than 60 years ago, the sudden and palpable fear that the Soviet Union was lurching ahead of us shook America...
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

Chinese warplane enters Taiwan's air defence

Taipei [Taiwan], July 9 (ANI): Taiwan on Thursday reported another incursion by the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Air Force as a Chinese warplane flew into the island's air defence identification zone on Thursday. It marks the sixth intrusion by Chinese warplanes in the month, Taiwan News reported. A People's Liberation...
Politicsraleighnews.net

'China indulging in unrestricted warfare against India'

Washington [US] July 7 (ANI): Two Chinese officers in 1999 put forward different methods to beat the US, these were the methods that could be used by nations that could not compete with the West in terms of military. In their book, Unrestricted Warfare: China's Master Plan to Destroy America,...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S.-China tensions over Taiwan threaten peace, Japan warns

Growing military tensions around Taiwan as well as economic and technological rivalry between China and the United States threaten peace and stability in East Asia as the regional power balance shifts in Beijing's favour, Japan said in its annual defense white paper. "It is necessary that we pay close attention...
Foreign PolicyCNN

The best way for the US and other democracies to deal with China

Ali Wyne is a senior analyst with Eurasia Group's Global Macro practice. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. While China's global influence has grown substantially over the past two decades, its relationships with most major powers have been deteriorating, particularly since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
ChinaNewsweek

China Spars With Japan Over Calling Taiwan a Country, Calling it 'Serious Violation'

On Tuesday, China's foreign ministry condemned the Japanese government after a Japanese official called Taiwan a "country," calling the move a "serious violation," highlighting Beijing's sensitivity over the status of the island nation. The Chinese response came after Japan's deputy defense minister Yasuhide Nakayama said Monday that it was necessary...
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Australia observes another Chinese ship heading towards

Canberra [Australia], July 18 (ANI): Australian Defence Forces (ADF) observed another Chinese spy ship approaching Australia's coast ahead of the US-Australian Talisman Sabre 2021 exercises. The People's Liberation Army general intelligence ship, the Haiwangxing, is said to be approaching Australia's east coast via Solomon Sea, The Daily Telegraph reported citing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy