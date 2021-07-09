Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Louisiana teen makes H-I-S-T-O-R-Y: 14-year-old becomes the first African American winner of National Spelling Bee watched on by Jill Biden

By Melissa Koenig
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 11 days ago

Louisiana teenager Zaila Avant-garde, 14, has made history by becoming the first African American student to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee in its 96-year history.

She was named the winner as she spelled 'murraya,' a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees, correctly on Thrusday night.

Zaila has described spelling as a side hobby, although she routinely practiced for seven hours a day. She is a basketball prodigy who hopes to play some day in the WNBA and holds three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously.

The teenager and her competitors were given a pep talk ahead of the bee by First Lady Jill Biden, who said: 'I wanted to be here personally to tell you that the president and I are so proud of all that you've accomplished.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MUIhM_0arkvxNU00
Louisiana teenager Zaila Avant-garde, 14, has made history by becoming the first African American student to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee in its 96-year history
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TyeXx_0arkvxNU00
She won by properly spelling 'murraya,' a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14k8l1_0arkvxNU00
First Lady Jill Biden told the 11 finalists at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday that she and the president are proud of all they had accomplished
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZqzDQ_0arkvxNU00
Zaila Avant-garde triumphantly held up her trophy after winning the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee

This year's bee was delayed because of the pandemic and all preliminary rounds were held virtually.

Only the 11 finalists competed in person Thursday night, at an ESPN campus near Walt Disney World in Florida.

Biden previously attended the bee in 2009 in Washington, D.C.

She is an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College, where she also worked during the eight years that President Joe Biden was vice president, and she has her own history in competitive spelling.

'In sixth grade, I was my school's spelling bee champion. I had a chance to go to the next level, but on the day of the regional competition, I told my mother that I was sick,' she told the spellers.

'The truth was that I was too nervous to go, so I have incredible admiration for each and every one of you.'

She then sat in the audience with some of the families and watched as the young spellers got picked off one-by-one until Avant-garde was named the winner as she spelled 'murraya,' a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees.

Facing off fierce competition from students across America, Zalia seemed to know nearly every word and its origins, the New York Times reports, smiling each time Jacques A. Bailly, the pronouncer, gave her a new word to spell.

Only one word gave her any real trouble, 'nepeta,' a genus of Old World mints, which she still managed to get correct, jumping with joy at her success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhk8k_0arkvxNU00
She arrived in Florida Thursday evening for the Spelling Bee, after a day trying to convince Georgians to get vaccinated against the disease, and was greeted by Rep. Val Demmings when she arrived in Orlando
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04yeo5_0arkvxNU00
The first lady, an English professor, mentioned she was once her school's spelling bee champion but she faked being sick so she would not have to compete
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZursU_0arkvxNU00
Biden wore a face mask due to the coronavirus pandemic, as she sat with a family member of a contestant

The last few words were rattled off quickly between Zaila and her opponent, Chaitra Thummula, a 12-year-old from Texas. The first was 'fewtrils,' meaning things of little value, which Chaitra got correct, then 'retene,' a crystalline hydrocarbon, which Zaila got right.

But when Chaitra was confronted with the word 'neroli oil,' a fragrant pale yellow essential oil obtained from flowers chiefly that is used in cologne and as a flavoring, she fumbled on the vowels, leading Zaila to claim victory with the word 'murraya.'

As she got it correct, she visibly twirled and leaped with excitement.

Both Zaila and Chaitra are coached by Cole Shafer-Ray, a 20-year-old Yale student who was the 2015 Scripps runner-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lg7yr_0arkvxNU00
Zaila has described spelling as a side hobby, although she routinely practiced for seven hours a day. She is a basketball prodigy who hopes to play some day in the WNBA and holds three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13IgXI_0arkvxNU00
When Zalia's competitor was given the word 'neroli oil,' a fragrant pale yellow essential oil obtained from flowers chiefly that is used in cologne and as a flavoring, she fumbled on the vowels, leading Zaila to claim victory with the word 'murraya.' As she got it correct, she visibly twirled and leaped with excitement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c7BS8_0arkvxNU00
Vivinsha Veduru, 10, of Fort Worth, Texas, was one of the 11 finalists to take part in the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World on Thursday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49r3rX_0arkvxNU00
Bhavana Madini, 13, from New York, was consoled by her family members after being eliminated from the bee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5BJE_0arkvxNU00
Zaila Avant-garde is congratulated for advancing to the final two contestants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S75ef_0arkvxNU00
Judges originally ruled Roy Seligman, 12, from Nassau, the Bahamas, correct on his spelling of the word 'ambystoma,' a genus of salamanders, but when they did an instant replay they discovered he spelled the word with an 'I' rather than a 'Y' and he was eliminated from the competition

At one point in the competition, judges had to make the rare move of airing a replay as they worked to determine whether Roy Seligman, a 12-year-old from Nassau, the Bahamas misspelled 'ambystoma' a genus of salamanders.

At first, USA Today reports, judges ruled he was correct, but after they reviewed the audio, they determined he misspelled the word with an 'I' rather than a 'Y.'

In response to the ruling, Seligman said he 'messed up.'

'I feel like I could have gotten it right if I just took my time,' he said.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee later tweeted: 'No one envies the judges on having to make these calls.

'Roy represented the Bahamas wonderfully tonight and throughout the competition,' the organization wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19jB7n_0arkvxNU00
Ashrita Gandhari, 14, from Leesburg, Virginia, was visibly upset after she misspelled a word
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBh9D_0arkvxNU00
Dhroov Bharatia, 12, from Plano, Texas was clearly excited when he properly spelled a word

Thursday evening's festivities came after the first lady spent the day traveling through Georgia in an effort to get more people vaccinated.

She toured a pop-up vaccination site at a Savannah high school with Senator Raphael Warnock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibLsP_0arkvxNU00
Jill Biden on August cover of Vogue

Warnock, one of the state's two Democratic senators who won a January special election, is up for re-election next year and already a top Republican target.

The first lady praised him repeatedly in her remarks.

'You've been in the Senate what less than a year now. But gosh, look at all he has done. You know, you've already delivered for this state,' she said, adding that Warnock invited her to come visit his home town.

Biden wore the blue Oscar de la Renta dress she donned in her cover shoot for the August edition of Vogue, where she was the subject of a flowery profile about her work as first lady. She often repeats her designer outfits.

She has been touring the nation, focusing on states with low vaccine rates, to get more shots in the arms of Americans. Last week she was in Texas and Arizona while, the week before that, she was in Mississippi, Tennessee and Florida.

'As long as the COVID team asks me to go,' she said of her work. 'This is a team effort and I'm part of the White House team.'

The first lady added that since it is summer and she is not in the classroom teaching she has more time and flexibility to make these trips.

She said she is trying to zero in on those who have little interest in being vaccinated.

'There are people who think, 'oh I haven't gotten sick so far,' or 'it's not so serious,' adding those are the Americans who need to keep hearing her message. 'We have to do everting we can do.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efghD_0arkvxNU00
Jill Biden donned the dress she wore for her Vogue cover during a trip to Georgia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FZsF_0arkvxNU00
Jill Biden was joined in her COVID vaccine push by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is a top Republican target in the 2022 elections
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDid0_0arkvxNU00
Jill Biden got a pie to-go at Green Truck Neighborhood Pub in Savannah, Georgia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPQiV_0arkvxNU00
Jill Biden payed for her pecan pies during an unscheduled stop at a diner in Savannah

Georgia has 37% of its adults vaccinated and 44% have gone at least one shot, one of the lowest rates in the nation.

'When you decide to get vaccinated, you're protecting yourself and your community. You make it safer for your kids, your family members, your church friends, person by person, we can stop this virus together, but only if we all do our part,' Biden said.

She also made an unscheduled stop at the Green Truck Neighborhood Pub to pick up some pecan pies.

The small diner was suggested to her by Senator Warnock, who said they have great pies.

Biden and Warnock toured a vaccine site at A. E. Beach high school.

There Biden offered to call the family members of a man after he said some of his relatives had gotten the COVID vaccine but some hadn't.

'Should I call them?' the first lady asked.

He replied he might need to work on them a little. Biden told him she'd be 'here for a little while' should he change his mind and want her to call.

She thanked him again for getting vaccinated. 'It means a lot, it really does,' she says.

She also met with a mom and her two daughters - 18 and 15 - both of whom had just gotten their shots. The mom said the girls were nervous about it and the first lady thanked them for getting their dosage.

The Biden administration is pushing more shots in arms after President Joe Biden fell short of his target - at least 70% of adults partially vaccinated by July 4. Health officials are also worried about the Delta strain of the COVID virus, which is more contagious.

Warnock, meanwhile, is a top Republican target in the 2022 midterm election after his win in January's special election - a victory that gave Democrats' control of the Senate.

Already three GOP candidates have entered the primary and Donald Trump claims former NFL player Herschel Walker told him that he plans to run.

Walker is a Heisman Trophy winner and helped steer the University of Georgia to a college football national championship. Hugely popular in the state, Trump has been pushing him to run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44mfva_0arkvxNU00
Jill Biden and Sen. Warnock pose for pics at the Green Truck Neighborhood Pub in Savannah
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0741RD_0arkvxNU00
Jill Biden offered to call the family members of a man after he said some of his relatives had gotten the COVID vaccine but some hadn't
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ic3Du_0arkvxNU00
The first lady also spoke with some newly vaccinated teens and their mother

Warnock defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to fill out Sen. Johnny Isakson's term.

Loeffler isn't ruling out a rematch.

'I have not ruled anything out,' Loeffler told Fox News in mid-June.

Georgia was a red state until President Joe Biden won it by less than 12,000 votes in the 2020 election - a result Trump contested.

In the wake of the presidential contest, Republicans in the state passed new voting rules that critics say make it harder for African Americans to vote. The Justice Department is suing the state over it.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

207K+
Followers
79K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Johnny Isakson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kelly Loeffler
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#H I#Australian#Espn#English#The New York Times#Old World#Yale#Usa Today#Democratic#Republican#Senate#Vogue#Americans#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
NFL
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
WNBA
Related
POTUSCNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.
Louisiana StateESPN

Louisiana teen Zaila Avant-garde correctly spells 'M-U-R-R-A-Y-A' to win Scripps National Spelling Bee

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn't show much stress. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee's 96-year history.
POTUSWashington Post

Distinguished person of the week: A judge holds Trump lawyers accountable

Much of the legal community failed their country and the cause of justice in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers took frivolous cases seeking to overturn an election without any evidence of fraud. Many Republican House members who are also lawyers signed onto a brief attempting to disenfranchise millions of voters to install their losing candidate as president. One lawyer, Cleta Mitchell, participated in a phone call with the disgraced president in which he told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to flip the state’s presidential result. (At least Mitchell was compelled to leave her law firm.) Lawyers in state legislatures are pursuing fake audits attempting to undermine the results of the election.
Posted by
CNN

The upside-down reality many unvaccinated people are living in

CNN — The struggle to vaccinate enough Americans against the coronavirus in order to achieve herd immunity has produced frustration, anger and a whole lot of people doing things directly against their best interests when it comes to their health. Maybe the most upside-down bit of reality that’s emerged from...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Sixth Texas Dem comes down with COVID-19 and is isolating: report

A sixth Texas Democrat who fled the state over a GOP voting bill has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is self-isolating, according to a report Monday. The Dallas Morning News, citing a Texas House representative, reported on the diagnosis. The Texas House Democrats did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Dr. Rob DavidsonHow Fox News' Covid vaccine denialism hurts my patients

In many parts of the country, summer looks relatively normal and safe, thanks to wide acceptance of the Covid-19 vaccine. But that’s not the case for areas that have low vaccination coverage. In those areas, cases are rising again. And as an emergency physician still battling Covid-19 in Michigan, I’m often frustrated by the way the news sources my community watches add fuel to these surges.
Public HealthThe Big Lead

Emergency Physician Battling COVID Begs for Americans to Stop Getting Information from Fox News

Rob Davidson, an emergency physician in Michigan, wrote an op-ed for NBC News on Friday in which he describes how his job mitigating the dangers of COVID is made harder by his patients' reliance on Fox News for information. Calling it deceptive propaganda, Davidson concludes that the science should be dictating decisions, not cable news. He also places the onus on right-wing media instead of his patients, blaming the entities and not the people bearing the often deadly affects of the virus.
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
POTUSNew York Post

The mask is off for fugitive Dems: Devine

It’s hard not to laugh at the fugitive Texas Democrats, now that five of them have been struck with COVID. Of course, the right thing to do is to wish them good health. But they must never lecture anyone about masks after posting selfies — from their chartered private jet, no less — in which not one of them was wearing a mask. Don’t CDC guidelines say you have to wear masks on planes? Not for Democratic lawmakers. It’s always one rule for them and a different rule for the peasants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy