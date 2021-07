Amber Heard has revealed that she secretly welcomed her first child via surrogate earlier this year. On Thursday (1 July), the 35-year-old actor announced the news in an Instagram post where she shared a photo of her tenderly cradling her daughter, named Oonagh Paige, on her chest.The Aquaman star wrote: “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms.”“I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of...