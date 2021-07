Making everyday development more enjoyable for you and your team. Recently I’ve begun working with my development team on fixing or improving all the little things we do every day that we find irksome or just flat annoying. Some of these initiatives don’t waste that much time, or prove all that difficult, but they’re the last thing many of us want to spend brainpower on during a normal day of development. Referring to these improvements as “Quality of Dev Life” improvements, I’m starting to become convinced that these types of improvements are essential to keeping a team happy and productive, not to mention sane. As someone responsible for 15–20 developers on a program, I’ve found it’s amazing how far small improvements can go.