Brexit: NI Jewish community 'at risk' over chilled meat ban

In the UK, there are no sales taxes or customs duties payable on printed materials, such as comics sold or imported into here. Other countries have different rules. And it seems that, after Brexit, there are repeated border, customs, and sales issues between Britain and the rest of the European Union, often down to paperwork, customs checks, and delays. Many companies have reported such issues, some relocating to mainland Europe as a result. And even stuff that was meant to have been agreed, fouls up in practice. Today, Gosh Comics of London announced that they were going to have to "temporarily suspend shipping to EU countries while we sort out the confusing mess of new VAT on shipping regulations post-1st July."