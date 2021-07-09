Cancel
Brexit: NI Jewish community 'at risk' over chilled meat ban

BBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA solution is needed to ensure Northern Ireland's Jewish community can continue to get kosher food despite a chilled meat ban linked to the NI Protocol, the UK's chief rabbi has said. The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal that creates a border in the Irish Sea. Northern...

www.bbc.com

Brandon Lewis
Boris Johnson
#European Union#Meats#Great Britain#Uk#Eu#Rabbi Mirvis#State#Irish#Euros Import#Carrier#The Board Of Deputies#British Jews#British Jewish
Europe
U.K.
Northern Ireland
