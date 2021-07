The key to exceptional crab cakes starts with the quality and quantity of the crustacean. You can't skimp on either. The second criteria is the ratio of wet-to-dry ingredients; you need just the right amount of filler and moisture to hold the cakes together. Too much of either and the delicate crab flavor gets lost or the cakes become mushy. Lastly, gently fold the ingredients together so as not to break up the prized lumps of crab.