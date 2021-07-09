Cancel
Arsenal tie down promising wonderkid to new deal to follow Folarin Balogun's lead

By Gareth Bicknell
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago

Arsenal wonderkid Kido Taylor-Hart is set to sign a new deal - following in the footsteps of Folarin Balogun.

Balogun is expected to push for more first-team action next season after signing a four-year deal back in April - despite interest from other clubs in the striker.

And the Gunners are continuing to build for the future as they look to nail down multi-talented teenager Taylor-Hart.

The 18-year-old is set to sign a new long-term contract after impressing last term, according to Football London.

Clubs from England, France and Belgium have all shown interest in the youngster, but Arsenal appear to have convinced him his future is at The Emirates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t8wkx_0arkskyE00
Arsenal youngster Kido Taylor-Hart is reportedly set to commit to a new contract (Image: Arsenal FC)

Taylor-Hart is predominantly a left winger, but played in a variety of positions across midfield and attack with the Gunners' development teams last term.

After scoring six goals in nine games for the under-18s early on in the season, he was promoted to the U23s and scored a further four goals, as well as making two appearances in the EFL Trophy.

The lifelong Gunners fan has been at Arsenal since he was seven years old and is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects at the club.

He will be followed in signing a new deal by promising goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

The Gunners will hope that both players, as well as Balogun, can follow in the footsteps of stars like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in going on to be first-team regulars.

Balogun will hope to push Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for a first-team place next term after scoring twice in the Europa League last season, as well as netting 10 for the U23s.

Saka has been starring for England at Euro 2020 having nailed down a place in Arsenal's attack since December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zpv11_0arkskyE00
Folarin Balogun signed a new four-year deal with Arsenal back in April (Image: REUTERS)

And Smith Rowe impressed in the No10 role for Mikel Arteta's side, earning interest from Aston Villa who have seen two bids knocked back by the North London side.

He was thrust into the side for a 3-1 Boxing Day win over Chelsea which kick-started a mini-revival for Arsenal, with the 20-year-old only missing four Premier League games over the remainder of the campaign.

Saka was played on the right of the attack for that victory over the eventual Champions League winners, and has since made the position his own, also impressing for Gareth Southgate's side in a similar role.

