Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

UK weather forecast: Another week of torrential rain in bleak update before heatwave

By William Walker
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0czAQp_0arksR9J00
Rain has already lashed the country for days (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Brits are bracing for days of torrential rain before a predicted heatwave sweeps the nation.

In a bleak update over the possibility of a longed for spell of sunny weather the Met Office has put a dampener on the prospect.

In its latest long range weather forecast from Monday until a week Wednesday forecasters have predicted a bout of heavy rain to lash England.

Between July 12 and July 21 the sodden summer is set to continue with spells of rain, sometimes heavy in places.

In its long range weather prediction, the Met Office said: "We could see a continuation of showers and longer periods of rain going into next week, these potentially heavy and widespread."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vrjO7_0arksR9J00
Forecasters predict yet more rain to come (Image: Getty Images)

But there is a glimmer of hope that a heatwave could be around the corner after some forecasters predicted soaring temperatures from the end of July.

Brian Gaze, a forecaster at Weather Outlook, shared maps from next Sunday showing "very warm" air sweeping over the UK.

He wrote on Twitter : "Potentially very warm but nagging doubts about the "robustness" of this evolution remain."

The Met Office added: "From mid-next week onwards, conditions could gradually become more settled with a good deal of dry weather, variable cloud and spells of sunshine, though this is still uncertain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xM2J3_0arksR9J00
The bout of heavy rain will last for days (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

"The occasional spell of rain and unsettled weather are still possible, particularly over north-western areas.

"However, most of the UK could see fine and dry conditions with light showers at times."

Temperatures are likely to be around average in the northwest and above average elsewhere.

The update comes after reports a heatwave could hit England this July - thanks largely to a warm plume from the continent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Q35F_0arksR9J00
But a heatwave is forecast towards the end of the month (Image: Getty Images)

From July 21 onwards, the Met Office forecast is more promising.

Forecasters said: "For the rest of July and into early August, there is a chance of conditions being warmer and drier than average overall."

"Temperatures are likely to be above average, with the south possibly feeling very warm or hot at times."

UK Weather Forecast

Today:

Rather cloudy in the north and west with some showers likely at first. Sunny spells elsewhere with scattered showers, these heavy and slow moving at times across the east and southeast with a risk of thunder. Feeling warm in sunshine.

Tonight:

Daytime showers fading for most, but perhaps lingering in the east into the night. Cloud and outbreaks of rain, occasionally heavy, spreading into southwest England and moving slowly eastwards.

Saturday:

Rain spreading east across southern England, occasionally heavy. Sunny spells and scattered showers elsewhere, these heavy and slow moving with a risk of thunder across Midlands and northern England.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

371K+
Followers
75K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Forecaster#Weather Prediction#Heatwave#Extreme Weather#Brits#The Met Office#Weather Outlook#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWSMV

4WARN Forecast: Off and On Rain this Week

The weather pattern this week is drier but not totally dry. Expect a chance of showers or thunderstorms each day. Temperatures will be near average with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with another stray rain showers and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday,...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Met Office issues first ever extreme heat warning as heatwave continues

The Met Office has issued its first ever extreme heat warning as scorching temperatures persist across the UK. The warning will impact a large part of Wales, all of south-west England and parts of southern and central England.The Met Office warns that very hot weather, like that the UK has seen over the weekend and beyond, can impact health, infrastructure and businesses. They introduced the system of issuing red and amber warnings for extreme heat last month. Saturday was the hottest day of the year for Scotland and Northern Ireland – which recorded its highest temperature ever – while...
Environmentinews.co.uk

UK weather: Met Office to issue first ever extreme heat warning as heatwave breaks temperature records

The Met Office will issue its first extreme heat warning as sweltering temperatures continue across the UK. The amber warning of extreme heat will affect the South West of England, with the meteorologists instructing residents in Plymouth, Exeter and beyond that adverse health effects like sunburn or exhaustion are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat.
EnvironmentBBC

NI's new record temperature could be exceeded this week, says Met Office

Northern Ireland's new highest recorded temperature could be exceeded this week, the Met Office has suggested. The hottest day on record was provisionally reported on Saturday when the temperature in Ballywatticock, near Newtownards in County Down, hit 31.2C. "It is possible the [provisional] record may be challenged again on Wednesday...
EnvironmentBBC

NI's new record temperature could be exceeded this week, says Met Office

Northern Ireland's new highest recorded temperature could be exceeded this week, the Met Office has suggested. The hottest day on record was provisionally reported on Saturday when the temperature in Ballywatticock, near Newtownards in County Down, hit 31.2C. "It is possible the [provisional] record may be challenged again on Wednesday...
Environmentfox2detroit.com

Rain pulls back this week for a less turbulent week of weather

The beautiful stuff from the weekend keeps coming with occasional showers and storms. Did you notice the skies looked a little hazy yesterday? Smoke from the western wildfires got caught up in the jetstream and moved into our state yesterday. That means you can expect more of the same today,...
New Orleans, LAwgno.com

Rain chances in the forecast for much of this week!

Good evening! The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler, once again, with humidity and storms keeping temperatures low for July across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the 80s and 90s with the sun finally peeking back out in spots!

Comments / 0

Community Policy