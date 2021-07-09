UK weather forecast: Another week of torrential rain in bleak update before heatwave

Rain has already lashed the country for days (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Brits are bracing for days of torrential rain before a predicted heatwave sweeps the nation.

In a bleak update over the possibility of a longed for spell of sunny weather the Met Office has put a dampener on the prospect.

In its latest long range weather forecast from Monday until a week Wednesday forecasters have predicted a bout of heavy rain to lash England.

Between July 12 and July 21 the sodden summer is set to continue with spells of rain, sometimes heavy in places.

In its long range weather prediction, the Met Office said: "We could see a continuation of showers and longer periods of rain going into next week, these potentially heavy and widespread."

Forecasters predict yet more rain to come (Image: Getty Images)

But there is a glimmer of hope that a heatwave could be around the corner after some forecasters predicted soaring temperatures from the end of July.

Brian Gaze, a forecaster at Weather Outlook, shared maps from next Sunday showing "very warm" air sweeping over the UK.

He wrote on Twitter : "Potentially very warm but nagging doubts about the "robustness" of this evolution remain."

The Met Office added: "From mid-next week onwards, conditions could gradually become more settled with a good deal of dry weather, variable cloud and spells of sunshine, though this is still uncertain.

The bout of heavy rain will last for days (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

"The occasional spell of rain and unsettled weather are still possible, particularly over north-western areas.

"However, most of the UK could see fine and dry conditions with light showers at times."

Temperatures are likely to be around average in the northwest and above average elsewhere.

The update comes after reports a heatwave could hit England this July - thanks largely to a warm plume from the continent.

But a heatwave is forecast towards the end of the month (Image: Getty Images)

From July 21 onwards, the Met Office forecast is more promising.

Forecasters said: "For the rest of July and into early August, there is a chance of conditions being warmer and drier than average overall."

"Temperatures are likely to be above average, with the south possibly feeling very warm or hot at times."

UK Weather Forecast

Today:

Rather cloudy in the north and west with some showers likely at first. Sunny spells elsewhere with scattered showers, these heavy and slow moving at times across the east and southeast with a risk of thunder. Feeling warm in sunshine.

Tonight:

Daytime showers fading for most, but perhaps lingering in the east into the night. Cloud and outbreaks of rain, occasionally heavy, spreading into southwest England and moving slowly eastwards.

Saturday:

Rain spreading east across southern England, occasionally heavy. Sunny spells and scattered showers elsewhere, these heavy and slow moving with a risk of thunder across Midlands and northern England.