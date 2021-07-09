Cancel
Countries using China, Astra shots increasingly eye boosters

By Bloomberg
theedgemarkets.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(July 9): Growing concern that Covid-19 vaccines being deployed across much of the developing world aren’t capable of thwarting the delta variant is prompting some countries to look at offering third doses to bolster immunity against more-infectious virus strains. Though definitive evidence is yet to emerge backing the need for...

Related
WorldFortune

Countries eye booster shots as the delta variant evades less effective COVID vaccines

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Growing concern that COVID-19 vaccines being deployed across much of the developing world aren’t capable of thwarting the delta variant is prompting some countries to look at offering third doses to bolster immunity against more-infectious virus strains.
Healthnewscenter1.tv

WHO: Rich countries should donate vaccines, not use boosters

LONDON (AP) — Top officials at the World Health Organization say there’s not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed Monday for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their people instead of being used by rich countries as boosters.
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Surgeon General: Virus booster shots 'possible'

WASHINGTON — The nation’s top doctor says it’s “certainly possible” that Americans eventually will be advised to get a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN that no decision had been made yet after a meeting Monday with Pfizer to discuss its request for approval of a third shot of its coronavirus vaccine. He added as officials make their assessments, “what we’re really looking for is clear evidence that immunity is waning,” such as breakthrough infections in the vaccinated population. He says that may trigger a recommendation for booster shots.
Pharmaceuticals22 WSBT

Will you need a COVID booster shot?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Pfizer and BioNTech are in the process of clinical trials for a new booster vaccine that targets the highly contagious Delta variant. But according to some, not everyone will need to receive a booster shot. “It is just too soon to clarify who may need a booster...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Thailand says AstraZeneca asked to delay delivery of 61 million vaccine doses

BANGKOK (July 15): AstraZeneca has asked Thailand to extend the timeline for the delivery of 61 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine by five months, a deputy minister said on Thursday, a move likely to further disrupt the country's sluggish vaccine roll-out. The reported request points to a slow production...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

An Argument For Covid-19 Booster Shots To Protect The Vulnerable

On Monday, amid reports that the highly infectious Delta variant is causing surges in new Covid-19 infections in states with low vaccination rates and countries with vaccine shortages, Pfizer announced plans to seek emergency authorization as early as next month for booster shots that would complement its existing two-dose regimen and ideally, protect against emergent and future variants of SARS-CoV-2.
ChinaElectronicsWeekly.com

China Is Increasingly Disliked

As an increasingly deranged Xi lashes out at all and sundry, it seems that he’s going to have his work cut out bloodying the heads of foreigners who criticise him. The Pew Research Centre has released a new report showing that unfavorable views of Beijing have reached historic highs in 17 advanced economies.
CancerPosted by
Reuters

China approves Astra drug Imfinzi for aggressive form of lung cancer

July 19 (Reuters) - China has approved AstraZeneca's(AZN.L) drug Imfinzi to treat an aggressive type of lung cancer in adults, the company said on Monday, in a boost to its efforts to tackle the disease. China's National Medical Products Administration has okayed use of the drug with chemotherapy in adults...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Covid-19: Thai PM directs experts to provide more info on mixing vaccines

BANGKOK (July 14): Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha directed medical experts to provide more information on different vaccine combinations being considered by the country’s Health Ministry to stem the Covid-19 pandemic. Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said it is in line with the World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya...
Chicago, ILArkansas Online

Debate centers on vaccine booster shots

CHICAGO -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and most experts are not recommending that people who received Johnson & Johnson vaccines, or any other vaccine, get booster shots. Still, a number of individuals who got Johnson & Johnson shots are starting to wonder if a booster might be a good idea, given the rapid spread of the delta variant, a handful of experts who've publicly recommended it and what they're seeing in other countries.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.

