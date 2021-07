Looking for something to do? Here are some things going on the week of July 16-22 in and around Lake County. Down the rabbit hole: Citadel Theatre presents “Alice in Wonderland” will be performed at 6 p.m. July 15-17 at Mellody Farms in Lake Forest. Tickets are $15. At Open Lands, 350 N. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. Call 847-735-8554 or go to citadeltheatre.org.